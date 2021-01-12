Intercontinental Exchange and ADP Join Forces to Provide Municipal Bond Market with Actionable Data Insights

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, and ADP (NASDAQ:ADP), a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, announced plans today to launch a new alternative data offering for the U.S. municipal bond market. This first joint offering leverages ICE Data Services’ background in turning unstructured data into actionable insights and ADP’s deep expertise with workforce data. Initially, this data will be available through the Snowflake Data Marketplace and directly from ICE Data Services.

The U.S. municipal bond market is broad with approximately one million individual bonds from 60 thousand issuers. While there are some well-known larger issuers, such as state or city metropolitan authorities, most of those one million bonds are issued by smaller issuers such as local school districts or hospitals. Because of this, the available data for a majority of issuers can be scarce and is frequently historically derived and dated.