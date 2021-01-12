 

Apabetalone’s Positive Effect on Hospitalized Patients Involving Heart Failure

Cardiovascular Publication Explores the Prespecified BETonMACE Analysis on Hospitalization for Heart Failure Following Acute Coronary Syndrome

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") (TSX:RVX) announced today the recent publication of an article titled: “Apabetalone and hospitalization for heart failure in patients following an acute coronary syndrome: a prespecified analysis of the BETonMACE study”, in the high-impact, peer-reviewed Cardiovascular Diabetology.

The publication can be viewed using the following LINK.

“In this prespecified analysis from the BETonMACE study, significantly fewer hospitalizations for heart failure (HHF) in patients with type 2 diabetes and a recent history of acute coronary syndrome (ACS) were observed in the apabetalone treatment group compared to placebo,” said Dr. Stephen J. Nicholls of Monash University, member of the BETonMACE Clinical Steering Committee, and lead author of the paper.

“The unprecedented reduction in heart failure seen in BETonMACE further demonstrates the broad benefit these patients receive from apabetalone treatment,” said Donald McCaffrey, President and CEO of Resverlogix. “In agreement with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) – following receipt of the Company’s Breakthrough Therapy Designation announced on February 3, 2020, we will be including HHF in the composite primary endpoint for our upcoming registration-enabling study, BETonMACE2.”

Publication Highlights include:

  • BETonMACE was the first, and only, Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the cardiovascular efficacy and safety of a BET protein inhibitor
  • Apabetalone treatment, in a pre-specified analysis, was associated with a 41% hazard reduction for first hospitalization for heart failure compared to placebo (p=0.03) with qualitative evidence of an early and progressive separation in events between the two groups
  • When total hospitalizations for heart failure were analyzed, apabetalone treatment demonstrated a significant 53% hazard reduction (p=0.01)
  • The combination of either first hospital admission for heart failure or cardiovascular death occurred less frequently in apabetalone than placebo-treated patients (28% hazard reduction, p=0.04)
  • Following 24 weeks of apabetalone treatment, a statistically significant increase in high-density lipoprotein (HDL) (15.4%; p<0.0001) and decrease in alkaline phosphatase (ALP) (-8.31%; p<0.0001) was observed compared to the placebo group
  • These findings contribute to apabetalone’s beneficial effect on cardiovascular outcomes observed in BETonMACE

Publication Background and Conclusions:

