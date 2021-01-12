AMMO, Inc. Provides 4th Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance Reflecting a 317% Year-Over-Year Revenue Increase

The Company is providing revenue guidance of approximately $20 million for the 4 th quarter of fiscal year 2021. This is the fourth straight quarter of year-over-year triple digit growth. AMMO’s 4 th quarter guidance represents an estimated 317% year-over-year increase compared to $4.8 million in revenue for the 4 th quarter of fiscal 2020 - an approximate 21% increase in revenue when compared to $16.5 million in the 3rd quarter of fiscal 2021. Total revenue guidance for fiscal 2021 increases to approximately $58.2 million with this 4 th quarter guidance, an estimated 293% increase over fiscal 2020.

“The Company expects market demand to continue to increase given the recent outcome of the U.S. Senate elections in Georgia, the resulting political uncertainty and impact upon the ammunition and gun industry. We have strategically invested to meet this demand, while positioning the Company in a diversified manner to address end-user needs within the military, law enforcement and export market segments,” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s Chairman and CEO. “These efforts will keep us on track to increase our positive adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal 4th quarter as we maintain our focus on driving sales of our higher margin product offerings, contributing to our third straight quarter of adjusted EBITDA growth.”

About AMMO, Inc.

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. AMMO, Inc. (the “Company and/or AMMO”) designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions as well as its patented STREAK Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/ subsonic munitions, and armor piercing rounds for military use. For more information please visit: www.ammo-inc.com .

