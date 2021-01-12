 

AMMO, Inc. Provides 4th Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance Reflecting a 317% Year-Over-Year Revenue Increase

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW ) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, is pleased to provide guidance for its 4th quarter for the 2021 Fiscal Year. 

The Company is providing revenue guidance of approximately $20 million for the 4th quarter of fiscal year 2021. This is the fourth straight quarter of year-over-year triple digit growth. AMMO’s 4th quarter guidance represents an estimated 317% year-over-year increase compared to $4.8 million in revenue for the 4th quarter of fiscal 2020 - an approximate 21% increase in revenue when compared to $16.5 million in the 3rd quarter of fiscal 2021. Total revenue guidance for fiscal 2021 increases to approximately $58.2 million with this 4th quarter guidance, an estimated 293% increase over fiscal 2020.

“The Company expects market demand to continue to increase given the recent outcome of the U.S. Senate elections in Georgia, the resulting political uncertainty and impact upon the ammunition and gun industry. We have strategically invested to meet this demand, while positioning the Company in a diversified manner to address end-user needs within the military, law enforcement and export market segments,” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s Chairman and CEO. “These efforts will keep us on track to increase our positive adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal 4th quarter as we maintain our focus on driving sales of our higher margin product offerings, contributing to our third straight quarter of adjusted EBITDA growth.”

About AMMO, Inc.

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. AMMO, Inc. (the “Company and/or AMMO”) designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions as well as its patented STREAK Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/ subsonic munitions, and armor piercing rounds for military use. For more information please visit: www.ammo-inc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Reports filed on Form 8-K.

Investor Contact:
Rob Wiley, CFO
AMMO, Inc.
Phone: (480) 947-0001
IR@ammo-inc.com


