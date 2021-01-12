 

LKQ Corporation to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on Thursday, February 18, 2021

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Conference Call Details

LKQ will host a conference call and webcast on February 18, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Central Time) with members of senior management to discuss the Company's results. To access the investor conference call, please dial (833) 236-5754. International access to the call may be obtained by dialing (647) 689-4182. The investor conference call will require you to enter conference ID: 3357956#.

Webcast and Presentation Details

The audio webcast and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at (www.lkqcorp.com) in the Investor Relations section.

A replay of the conference call will be available by telephone at (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 for international calls. The telephone replay will require you to enter conference ID: 3357956#. An online replay of the audio webcast will be available on the Company's website. Both formats of replay will be available through March 4, 2021. Please allow approximately two hours after the live presentation before attempting to access the replay.

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OE recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

Joseph P. Boutross
LKQ Corporation
Vice President, Investor Relations
(312) 621-2793
jpboutross@lkqcorp.com


