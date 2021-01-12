Cargojet Announces C$350 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering

Not for distribution to US news wire services or dissemination in the United States

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cargojet Inc. (“Cargojet” or the “Company”) (TSX: CJT) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Scotiabank, CIBC Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, J.P. Morgan Securities Canada Inc., Morgan Stanley Canada Limited and BMO Capital Markets acting as co-leads and joint bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 1,642,000 common voting shares (“Common Voting Shares”) and/or variable voting shares (“Variable Voting Shares” and, together with the Common Voting Shares, the “Shares”) of Cargojet at a price of C$213.25 per Share (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to Cargojet of C$350,156,500 (the “Offering”).



Cargojet has also granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 246,300 Shares at the Offering Price, on the same terms and conditions, exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering. If this option is exercised in full, an additional C$52,523,475 in gross proceeds will be raised pursuant to the Offering and the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be C$402,679,975.

In line with previously stated strategic priorities to invest in growth opportunities and continue to pay down debt, the net proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the following: