 

Heijmans to build hundreds of new rental homes in Eindhoven region

Over the next five years, Heijmans is set to build around 400 to 500 rental houses in the Eindhoven region. This contract is part of the extraordinary standardised social rental homes (Gestandaardiseerde Sociale Huurwoningen – GSE) pilot project, in which a total of 13 housing corporations and nine municipalities in the Eindhoven Metropolitan Area (Stedelijk Gebied Eindhoven – SGE) have joined forces to tackle shortages in the housing market.  

Efficient building process
The aim of the pilot is to make more affordable, sustainable and social rental housing available to tenants to reduce current shortages in the housing market, with lower construction costs and using an accelerated construction process. The Heijmans Huismerk concept homes will help make this possible thanks to the use of smart standardisation, which helps reduce construction costs and accelerate the construction process. The choice of the concept homes will enable the efficient annual realisation of a large number of homes in the Brainport region. If desired, Heijmans can build the homes in line with the ‘zero on the meter’ concept. This reduces the net energy consumption to zero by making smart use of energy-saving and energy-generating facilities.

Unique cooperation
This cooperation is unique in the Netherlands. The SGE parties want to realise a total of 200 to 250 standardised homes annually. In addition to Heijmans (for the family homes), BAM has also been contracted (for apartments for one or two-person households) for the project. The homes will be built in the nine municipalities of the SGE. The Heijmans Huismerk standardised social rental homes will be built in locations including Helmond, Geldrop-Mierlo, Veldhoven and Eindhoven.

Affordable rental homes
Bas Sievers, director of the Woonpartners housing corporation: “This special cooperation sets us up for the future of residential building. Together we can keep social rental housing affordable and we have the opportunity to expand our housing stock.”  Piet Machielsen, alderman in the Oirschot municipality and the sponsor of the project on behalf of the municipalities, is also pleased with the cooperation. “By joining forces, housing corporations and municipalities are working efficiently towards their common interest: providing tenants in our region with a pleasant, affordable place to live.”

About Eindhoven Metropolitan Area (SGE)
The Eindhoven Metropolitan Area (Stedelijk Gebied Eindhoven - SGE) comprises the municipalities of Best, Eindhoven, Geldrop-Mierlo, Helmond, Nuenen, Oirschot, Son en Breugel, Veldhoven and Waalre.

Participating housing corporations
The housing corporations participating in the pilot project are Woonbedrijf, Woonpartners, Wocom, Trudo, Volksbelang, Compaen, Bergopwaarts, Woningbelang, Zaligheden, Goed Wonen, Thuis, Helpt Elkander and Wooninc.

About Heijmans
Everyone wants clean air, to live in a nice neighbourhood, to work in a good workplace and to be able to travel safely from A to B. By making things better, more sustainable and smarter, Heijmans is creating that healthy living environment. Jan Heijmans started as a road builder in 1923. Today, Heijmans is a stock exchange-listed company that combines activities in property development, building & technology and infrastructure. In addition to this, we work safely and we add value to the places where we are active. This is how we build the spatial contours of tomorrow together with our clients: www.heijmans.nl/en/

