Grupo TMM Announces Changes in Its Organizational Structure

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo TMM, S.A.B. (OTC: GTMAY and BMV: TMM A; “TMM” or the “Company”), announced today that its Director of Finance and Administration, C.P. Carlos Pedro Aguilar Mendez, has left the Company to pursue other interests. His duties have been assumed by C.P. Luis Rodolfo Capitanachi Dagdug as of January 4, 2021.



Mr. Capitanachi has a degree in Public Accounting from ITESM in Córdova, Veracruz. He also has a diploma in Senior Management from IPADE and a master’s degree in Financial Economic Engineering from La Salle University.