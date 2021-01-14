Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against QuantumScape Corporation

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds that an investor securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) (“QuantumScape”) on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired QuantumScape publicly traded securities between November 27, 2020 and December 31, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

QuantumScape investors who purchased or otherwise acquired QuantumScape publicly traded securities during the Class Period may, no later than March 8, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (James Maro, Esq. (484-270-1413) or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484-270-1435)); toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/quantumscape-corporation-securities-class-action? ...

According to the complaint, QuantumScape develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles (“EVs”). In 2012, QuantumScape began working with Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (“Volkswagen”) and Volkswagen Group of America Investments, LLC (“VGA”) to develop an EV battery. In 2018, Volkswagen, VGA and QuantumScape announced the establishment of a joint production project to prepare solid-state batteries for mass production. On September 3, 2020, QuantumScape announced a merger with Kensington. Upon completion of the transaction, QuantumScape would receive $1 billion in financing, including funding from VGA and the Qatar Investment Authority. That transaction was completed on November 27, 2020, and QuantumScape Class A common stock and warrants began trading on the NYSE.

On January 4, 2021, prior to the open of trading, Seeking Alpha published a research report entitled “QuantumScape’s Solid State Batteries Have Significant Technical Hurdles To Overcome.” The introduction of the Seeking Alpha report emphasized that “QuantumScape’s science is very good,” “[b]ut their batteries are small and unproven – not yet as big as an iWatch battery, and never tested outside a lab,” adding that “[t]here are significant risks associated with solid state batteries that have not been overcome,” and emphasizing that “[t]hey will likely never achieve the performance they claim.”