 

Shaw Announces AGM Vote Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. (“Shaw” or, the “Corporation”) announced that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, the resolutions proposed in Shaw’s management proxy circular were adopted.

The detailed results from the annual shareholder meeting are as follows.

1.        Election of each of the following thirteen nominees as directors of the Corporation (by ballot):
  Votes For   Votes Withheld
  #   %   #   %
Peter J. Bissonnette 20,254,813   99.965   7,042   0.035
Adrian I. Burns 20,256,113   99.972   5,742   0.028
Christina J. Clark 20,260,140   99.992   1,715   0.008
Richard R. Green 20,256,821   99.975   5,034   0.025
Gregg Keating 20,258,812   99.985   3,043   0.015
Michael W. O’Brien 20,256,893   99.976   4,962   0.024
Paul K. Pew 20,260,012   99.991   1,843   0.009
Jeffrey C. Royer 20,260,052   99.991   1,803   0.009
Bradley S. Shaw 20,260,780   99.995   1,075   0.005
Mike Sievert 20,261,152   99.997   703   0.003
Carl E. Vogel 20,260,252   99.992   1,603   0.008
Sheila C. Weatherill 20,255,301   99.968   6,554   0.032
Steven A. White 20,261,093   99.996   762   0.004
