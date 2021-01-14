Shaw Announces AGM Vote Results
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 14.01.2021, 00:30 | 75 | 0 |
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. (“Shaw” or, the “Corporation”) announced that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, the resolutions
proposed in Shaw’s management proxy circular were adopted.
The detailed results from the annual shareholder meeting are as follows.
|1. Election of each of the following thirteen nominees as directors of the Corporation (by ballot):
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|#
|%
|#
|%
|Peter J. Bissonnette
|20,254,813
|99.965
|7,042
|0.035
|Adrian I. Burns
|20,256,113
|99.972
|5,742
|0.028
|Christina J. Clark
|20,260,140
|99.992
|1,715
|0.008
|Richard R. Green
|20,256,821
|99.975
|5,034
|0.025
|Gregg Keating
|20,258,812
|99.985
|3,043
|0.015
|Michael W. O’Brien
|20,256,893
|99.976
|4,962
|0.024
|Paul K. Pew
|20,260,012
|99.991
|1,843
|0.009
|Jeffrey C. Royer
|20,260,052
|99.991
|1,803
|0.009
|Bradley S. Shaw
|20,260,780
|99.995
|1,075
|0.005
|Mike Sievert
|20,261,152
|99.997
|703
|0.003
|Carl E. Vogel
|20,260,252
|99.992
|1,603
|0.008
|Sheila C. Weatherill
|20,255,301
|99.968
|6,554
|0.032
|Steven A. White
|20,261,093
|99.996
|762
|0.004
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0