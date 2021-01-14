 

KemPharm’s KP415 and Serdexmethylphenidate (SDX) Prodrug to be Featured in Multiple Sessions at the 2021 APSARD Virtual Conference

Combination of Oral and Poster Presentations Scheduled for January 15, 2021

CELEBRATION, Fla., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today announced that research involving KP415 and serdexmethylphenidate (SDX) will be featured in an oral symposium and three poster presentations during the 2021 American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders (APSARD) Virtual Conference. The 2021 APSARD Virtual Conference (APSARD 2021) is being be held January 15-17, 2021.

KP415 is KemPharm’s investigational product candidate for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Serdexmethylphenidate (SDX) is KemPharm’s prodrug of d-methylphenidate (d-MPH). KP415 consists of SDX co-formulated with immediate-release d-MPH. A New Drug Application (NDA) for KP415 is currently under review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with an anticipated PDUFA date of March 2, 2021.

“We are pleased KP415 and the potentially advantageous properties of SDX will be featured in an oral symposium and three posters during APSARD 2021,” said Travis Mickle, Ph.D., President and CEO of KemPharm.   “As the regulatory review of KP415 advances towards its PDUFA date of March 2, 2021, we believe the research presented at APSARD 2021 highlights important data on the potential for KP415 to address unmet needs for treating patients with ADHD, including the observed safety and efficacy of KP415 and the observed lower abuse potential of SDX.”

The oral symposium, “Novel Pharmacology and Technology Approaches to the Non-Medical Use of Stimulants,” is scheduled for Friday, January 15, 2021, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., ET, and will feature multiple speakers who will address issues related to the non-medical use of stimulants, as well as products in development that are designed to reduce the risk of abuse. During the symposium, Megan Shram, Ph.D., Adjunct Professor, University of Toronto, will highlight the oral, intranasal, and intravenous abuse potential of SDX, including research demonstrating SDX has a lower intrinsic abuse potential than d-MPH when administered via the most common routes of abuse for other MPH products currently available.

