 

Skyworks Sets Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.01.2021, 14:01  |  33   |   |   

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, will conduct a conference call with analysts to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2021 results and business outlook on Jan. 28, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. EST.

After the close of the market on Jan. 28, and prior to the conference call, Skyworks will issue a copy of the earnings press release via Business Wire. The press release may also be viewed on Skyworks’ website at www.skyworksinc.com/investors.

To listen to the conference call via the Internet, please visit the investor relations section of Skyworks’ website. To listen to the conference call via telephone, please call (833) 714-0912 (domestic) or (778) 560-2690 (international), Conference ID: 3647449.

Playback of the conference call will begin at 9 p.m. EST on Jan. 28, 2021, and end at 9 p.m. EST on Feb. 4, 2021. The replay will be available on Skyworks’ website or by calling (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international), Conference ID: 3647449.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 market indices (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include without limitation information relating to future events, results and expectations of Skyworks. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "believes," "plans," "may," "will" or "continue," and similar expressions and variations (or negatives) of these words. Actual events and/or results may differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those identified in the "Risk Factors" section of Skyworks' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of Skyworks' SEC filings can be obtained, free of charge, on Skyworks' website (www.skyworksinc.com) or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Editors: Skyworks and the Skyworks symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are for identification purposes only and are the property of their respective owners. 

Skyworks Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Skyworks Sets Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, will conduct a conference call with analysts to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2021 results and business outlook …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Applied DNA Announces Closing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release
China National Medical Products Administration Approves Tislelizumab in Combination with ...
Vontier Announces Pricing of Secondary Equity Offering of Remaining Shares of Common Stock Held by ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
Skyworks Fuels 5G Small Cell Carrier Roll Outs, Accelerates Global 5G Infrastructure Upgrade Cycle
12.01.21
Skyworks Partners with ASUS to Launch World’s First Ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6E Extended Band Router
05.01.21
Skyworks to Present at J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Virtual Forum

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.07.20
53
UBS AG stuft Skyworks Solutions auf buy