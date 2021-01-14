 

Jesus Quintero, CEO of Marijuana Company of America Inc., is Featured in a New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announced the availability of a new interview with the leadership of Marijuana Company of America Inc. ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTC: MCOA), an innovative hemp corporation. The interview focusses on the recent shareholder update and 2021 guidance issued by the Company on January 12th, 2021, the 2020 highlights for the Company, along with with management’s commentary on the state of cannabis in America today and more.

In the interview, Quintero outlined several key achievements produced by Company, all while enduring the difficult business climate brought on by the global pandemic. MCOA management was able to restructure the Company making it far more cost-effective operation through reducing operating expenses, liabilities and leveraging unique collaborations with other cannabis and hemp technological innovators like Cannabis Global Inc. (OTC: CBGL).

While discussing the goals for the Company in 2021, Quintero tells Smith. “Currently we are in the process of deploying our new eCommerce platform which we believe will have a big impact on our retail sales. We are rebranding our products and promoting them via a robust awareness campaign. In addition, MCOA will continue to expand our reach and teams globally in South America and Europe, we will take full advantage in the favorable political environment for CBD and hemp in the United States, and we seek out new opportunities here in the U.S. and abroad.” Mr. Quintero added, “We believe are clearly focused on the right path. We are a lean and mean operation building product awareness for CBD and all of our products on a large scale.”

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/january-interview-marijuana-company-of-a ....

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is an emerging industry leader with focus in product development and sales & marketing with its proprietary botanical ingredients legal hemp-based cannabidiol ("CBD") quality products under the brand name "hempSMART". The Company's premium quality products are double lab tested for purity and potency and sold to wholesalers, distributors, via online e commerce consumer platform, and a proven network affiliate marketing program. The Company recently announced plans for international sales, production, and marketing expansion.

Seite 1 von 3
Marijuana Company of America Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jesus Quintero, CEO of Marijuana Company of America Inc., is Featured in a New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announced the availability of a new interview with the leadership of Marijuana Company of America Inc. ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTC: MCOA), an innovative hemp …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Draganfly Begins Process to List on NASDAQ
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(1) 
AMD to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Intuitive Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, ...
Nano Dimension Prices $332.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Marijuana Company of America Issues Shareholder Letter and Outlook for 2021
07.01.21
Marijuana Company of America and Cannabis Global Prepare for Robust Cannabis Market as Democrats Poised to Drive Legislative Agenda