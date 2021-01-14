Jesus Quintero, CEO of Marijuana Company of America Inc., is Featured in a New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

In the interview, Quintero outlined several key achievements produced by Company, all while enduring the difficult business climate brought on by the global pandemic. MCOA management was able to restructure the Company making it far more cost-effective operation through reducing operating expenses, liabilities and leveraging unique collaborations with other cannabis and hemp technological innovators like Cannabis Global Inc. (OTC: CBGL).

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announced the availability of a new interview with the leadership of Marijuana Company of America Inc. ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTC: MCOA), an innovative hemp corporation. The interview focusses on the recent shareholder update and 2021 guidance issued by the Company on January 12 th , 2021, the 2020 highlights for the Company, along with with management’s commentary on the state of cannabis in America today and more.

While discussing the goals for the Company in 2021, Quintero tells Smith. “Currently we are in the process of deploying our new eCommerce platform which we believe will have a big impact on our retail sales. We are rebranding our products and promoting them via a robust awareness campaign. In addition, MCOA will continue to expand our reach and teams globally in South America and Europe, we will take full advantage in the favorable political environment for CBD and hemp in the United States, and we seek out new opportunities here in the U.S. and abroad.” Mr. Quintero added, “We believe are clearly focused on the right path. We are a lean and mean operation building product awareness for CBD and all of our products on a large scale.”

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/january-interview-marijuana-company-of-a ....

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is an emerging industry leader with focus in product development and sales & marketing with its proprietary botanical ingredients legal hemp-based cannabidiol ("CBD") quality products under the brand name "hempSMART". The Company's premium quality products are double lab tested for purity and potency and sold to wholesalers, distributors, via online e commerce consumer platform, and a proven network affiliate marketing program. The Company recently announced plans for international sales, production, and marketing expansion.