Snowflake Data Marketplace Expands Total Providers Over 300%, Unlocking More Value for Thousands of Organizations

Snowflake Data Marketplace modernizes the process of discovering, accessing and purchasing data by giving data science, business intelligence, and analytics professionals seamless access to live, ready-to-query data. Leveraging the Snowflake platform’s secure data sharing technology, customers don’t need costly and cumbersome data pipelines and integrations in order to access data. This saves customers time and ensures they have instant access to the most current data available. In addition to providing access to data from third-party data providers, Snowflake Data Marketplace also enables customers to securely access their data from many SaaS products that they already use, unlocking even more value from the network of data in the Data Cloud.

Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, today announced an over 300% increase in the total number of data providers on Snowflake Data Marketplace since April 2020. Thousands of organizations are leveraging the power of the Data Cloud via Snowflake Data Marketplace to unlock more rich insights faster, with seamless access to data from open and commercial third-party data providers and SaaS vendors.

Through Snowflake Data Marketplace, users are:

Accessing more than 350 datasets from over 120 data providers like Heap Analytics, Knoema, FactSet, Safegraph, WeatherSource and more, across 16 key categories - 26% of which are open datasets available for all Snowflake customers to access.

Drawing new insights by combining multiple third-party data sources with their own data.

Employing built-in comprehensive security and governance controls that enable compliance with GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, FedRAMP (medium) and more.

Using insights from the most requested data categories like Public Health, Weather, and Location data, to better understand the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on their businesses.

Leading brands in Snowflake’s Data Cloud, such as DoorDash, Pacific Life Insurance, and S&P Global are already leveraging Snowflake Data Marketplace to move their businesses forward:

“Snowflake Data Marketplace enables Pacific Life to access business-critical data from strategic business partner Experian, eliminating file transfers and ETL,” Kurpal Sandhu, Director of Data and Visualization, Pacific Life Insurance said.

The seamless data sharing made possible by Snowflake’s Data Cloud enables stronger collaboration between data providers and consumers across every industry. With Snowflake Data Marketplace, retail businesses are leveraging third-party data sets combined with their own data to achieve insights for more accurate tracking and forecasting of product inventory, while healthcare organizations leverage data combined from a multitude of internal and external sources to accelerate research, develop new therapies, and research and develop new drugs.

“Customers are already realizing incredible value from the data available through Snowflake Data Marketplace, and this is only the beginning,” said Christian Kleinerman, SVP of Product at Snowflake. “As more organizations and traditional industries digitally transform, they will shift how they view and leverage their data ecosystem, adding to and benefitting from the powerful data network effects of Snowflake’s Data Cloud to create new products that can sustain their businesses long-term.”

About Snowflake

Snowflake delivers the Data Cloud — a global network where thousands of organizations mobilize data with near-unlimited scale, concurrency, and performance. Inside the Data Cloud, organizations unite their siloed data, easily discover and securely share governed data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single and seamless experience across multiple public clouds. Snowflake’s platform is the engine that powers and provides access to the Data Cloud, creating a solution for data warehousing, data lakes, data engineering, data science, data application development, and data sharing. Join Snowflake customers, partners, and data providers already taking their businesses to new frontiers in the Data Cloud. Snowflake.com.

