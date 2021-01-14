 

First American Named One of the Best Workplaces in the San Francisco Bay Area by Great Place to Work and Fortune for Second Year in a Row

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.01.2021, 16:00  |  17   |   |   

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, announced today that Fortune and Great Place to Work named First American as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in the San Francisco Bay Area, marking the second consecutive year the company has been recognized as a premier Bay Area employer.

“The competition for talented people in the Bay Area is fierce, so we’re proud that Fortune and Great Place to Work have once again highlighted our status as a premier employer. But the spotlight belongs to our people and the significant role they play in maintaining the superior workplace experience at First American,” said Dennis Gilmore, CEO, First American Financial Corporation. “Our people, and their integrity, teamwork and commitment to their colleagues, customers and communities, drive our reputation for leadership and innovation in the title insurance and settlement services industry.”

To prepare the 2021 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list, Great Place to Work considered more than 44,000 employee surveys from companies across the San Francisco Bay Area, evaluating more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

“Talented people in the Bay Area want to work for organizations where they can be part of something innovative and impactful,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Organizations like First American are attracting these candidates because of their great workplace culture, where employees feel like their job is meaningful and that they can maximize their human potential.”

In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the fifth consecutive year, and was also named one of the Best Workplaces for Women and one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance, each for the fifth year in a row.

The company’s Canadian subsidiary, FCT, has been named by Great Place to Work to the “Best Workplaces in Canada – 1000+ Employees” list for six consecutive years (2015-2020). In 2020, FCT was also recognized on the 2020 list of Best Workplaces for Inclusion, list of Best Workplaces for Women, and list of Best Workplaces for Mental Wellness

The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee survey feedback. To see the complete list of the 2021 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area, click here.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $6.2 billion in 2019, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the fifth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

First American Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First American Named One of the Best Workplaces in the San Francisco Bay Area by Great Place to Work and Fortune for Second Year in a Row First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, announced today that Fortune and Great Place to Work named First American as one of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Applied DNA Announces Closing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release
Availability of a Prospectus Relating to Certain Issuances Provided for by the Draft Safeguard Plan ...
China National Medical Products Administration Approves Tislelizumab in Combination with ...
Vontier Announces Pricing of Secondary Equity Offering of Remaining Shares of Common Stock Held by ...
BlackRock Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
First American Financial Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call
05.01.21
First American Title Announces Founding Donation Supporting ALTA Good Deeds Foundation
28.12.20
Super-Sellers’ Market May Hinder Affordability Outlook for 2021, According to First American Real House Price Index
22.12.20
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against First American Financial Corp. - FAF
21.12.20
Strong Housing Market Fundamentals to Remain a Constant in 2021, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model
19.12.20
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against First American Financial Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
16.12.20
First American Title Expands Secure Portal to Texas Real Estate Professionals
15.12.20
First American Rebrands Data Division as the Data & Analytics Division