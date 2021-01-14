 

Avis Budget Group to Announce Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results on February 16th

Conference Call to Discuss Results Scheduled for February 17th, 2021

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) announced today that it plans to report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results after the market close on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021, and to host a conference call for institutional investors to discuss these results on Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Investors may access the call at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com, or by dialing (877)-407-2991. Investors are encouraged to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. A web replay will be available at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com following the call. A telephone replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on February 17th, 2021 until 10:00 p.m. on March 3rd, 2021 at (877)-660-6853 using conference code 13715071.

About Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 11,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network, with more than one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J.

Contact:
David Calabria
IR@avisbudget.com




