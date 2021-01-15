 

Proposals by Huhtamäki Oyj’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15.1.2021 AT 10:30

Proposals by Huhtamäki Oyj’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Huhtamäki Oyj is planned to be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Huhtamäki Oyj proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the Annual General Meeting would decide on the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors of the Company as follows:

Composition of the Board of Directors
The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the number of members of the Board of Directors would be seven (7).

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that Mr. Pekka Ala-Pietilä, Mr. Doug Baillie, Mr. William R. Barker, Ms. Anja Korhonen, Ms. Kerttu Tuomas, Ms. Sandra Turner and Mr. Ralf K. Wunderlich would be re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for a term ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting. In addition, the Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that Mr. Pekka Ala-Pietilä would be re-elected as Chairman of the Board, and that Ms. Kerttu Tuomas would be re-elected as Vice-Chairman of the Board.

The biographical details of all candidates are presented on the Company’s website (www.huhtamaki.com) at the Investors section.

All of the candidates have given their consent to the election.

Remuneration and expense compensation of the members of the Board of Directors
The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the annual remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors would be paid as follows: to the Chairman EUR 140,000, to the Vice-Chairman EUR 75,000 and to other members EUR 62,000 each. In addition, the Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that the annual remuneration to the Chairman and members of the Board Committees would be paid as follows: to the Chairman of the Audit Committee EUR 15,000 and to the other members of the Audit Committee EUR 5,000 as well as to the Chairman of the Human Resources Committee EUR 5,000 and to the other members of the Human Resources Committee EUR 2,500. In addition, the Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that EUR 1,500 would be paid for each Board and Committee meeting attended. Traveling expenses of the Board members would be compensated in accordance with the Company policy.

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board is recommending all members of the Board of Directors to own shares of Huhtamäki Oyj.

The proposals of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board will be included in the notice to convene the Annual General Meeting to be published at a later date.

In accordance with the Charter of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board, the Shareholders’ Nomination Board comprises members appointed by the four largest shareholders of Huhtamäki Oyj: Chairman Antti Arjava (The Finnish Cultural Foundation), Annika Ekman (Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company), Risto Murto (Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company) and Johan Ståhl (Lannebo Fonder). In addition, Pekka Ala-Pietilä, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, serves as an expert member of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board.

For further information, please contact:
Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 (0)10 686 7872

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, enabling wellbeing and convenience. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, and help prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and as of 2020, we received an MSCI ESG Rating of A, on a scale of AAA CCC. To play our part in managing climate change, we have committed to set science-based targets through the Science Based Targets initiative. Huhtamaki has been awarded the Silver medal by EcoVadis for performance in sustainability.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 36 countries and 81 sites around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of 18,600 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2019 net sales totaled EUR 3.4 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet on www.huhtamaki.com.


12.01.21
Huhtamaki welcomes new scientific evidence on the real environmental impact of single-use packaging vs. reusable tableware in a recently published Life Cycle Assessment
07.01.21
Huhtamaki signed a EUR 400 million sustainability-linked syndicated revolving credit facility