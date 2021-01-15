 

Nykredit Bank A/S is new dealer under Klövern’s unsecured MTN Program

Nykredit Bank A/S has through an agreement dated on 14 January 2021 acceded to Klövern AB (publ)’s unsecured MTN program (the ”MTN Program”) as dealer in accordance with the general terms and conditions of the MTN Program originally dated on 4 February 2020 and as amended on 6 October 2020.

The other dealers under the MTN Program are Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial, Nordea Bank Abp and Swedbank AB (publ).

Further information about the MTN Program can be found on Klövern’s website (www.klovern.se).

Klövern AB (publ)


For additional information, please contact:
 Jens Andersson, Head of Finance, +46 (0)76-855 67 02, jens.andersson@klovern.se
Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.


30.12.20
Number of shares in Klövern as of 30 December 2020
29.12.20
Rutger Arnhult leaves his position as CEO of Klövern
22.12.20
Klövern signs contracts for extension of rental contracts encompassing approximately 42,100 sq.m. in Kista