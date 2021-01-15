Nykredit Bank A/S is new dealer under Klövern’s unsecured MTN Program

Nykredit Bank A/S has through an agreement dated on 14 January 2021 acceded to Klövern AB (publ)’s unsecured MTN program (the ”MTN Program”) as dealer in accordance with the general terms and conditions of the MTN Program originally dated on 4 February 2020 and as amended on 6 October 2020.



The other dealers under the MTN Program are Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial, Nordea Bank Abp and Swedbank AB (publ).