Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer, Stellantis, will host a digital press conference celebrating the formation of Stellantis to be followed by a media Q&A, Tuesday, January, 19th

9:40 a.m. EST/3:40 p.m. CET – Digital Press Conference and Media Q&A Session

Webcast Link

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/stellantis-en/20210119_2/

Languages available: English, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese

Following the press conference, a replay website will be available.

Background:

Saturday, January 16, 2021, the FCA and Groupe PSA merger will be formally completed.

Monday, January 18, 2021, Stellantis common shares will begin trading on the Euronext in Paris and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario in Milan.

Tuesday, January 19, 2021, Stellantis common shares will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The NYSE is closed on January 18 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

About FCA