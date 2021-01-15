 

Groupe PSA Media Advisory: Digital Press Conference with Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer, Stellantis

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.01.2021, 14:37  |  32   |   |   

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210115005316/en/

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG):

IMPORTANT NOTICE

By reading this communication, you agree to be bound by the following limitations and qualifications:

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer or invitation to exchange or sell or solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy, or an invitation to exchange, purchase or subscribe for, any securities, any part of the business or assets described herein, or any other interests or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction in connection with the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. This communication should not be construed in any manner as a recommendation to any reader of this document.

This communication is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offering document for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14th 2017.

Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer, Stellantis, will host a digital press conference celebrating the formation of Stellantis to be followed by a media Q&A, Tuesday, January, 19th

  • 9:40 a.m. EST/3:40 p.m. CET – Digital Press Conference and Media Q&A Session

Webcast Link

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/stellantis-en/20210119_2/
Languages available: English, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese

Following the press conference, a replay website will be available.

Background:

  • Saturday, January 16, 2021, the FCA and Groupe PSA merger will be formally completed.
  • Monday, January 18, 2021, Stellantis common shares will begin trading on the Euronext in Paris and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario in Milan.
  • Tuesday, January 19, 2021, Stellantis common shares will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The NYSE is closed on January 18 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

About FCA

Seite 1 von 4
Peugeot Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Groupe PSA Media Advisory: Digital Press Conference with Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer, Stellantis Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210115005316/en/ Groupe PSA (Paris:UG): IMPORTANT NOTICE By reading this communication, you agree to be bound by the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Brunswick Bancorp Reports 2020 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and ...
Teva Announces Launch of a Generic Version of NuvaRing (etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol) Vaginal ...
Visa Inc. to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on January 28, 2021
Rimini Street Appoints Three New Regional GMs of North America and New SVP of Global Operations
Amwell Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering
Pfizer’s XALKORI (crizotinib) Approved by FDA for ALK-positive Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma in ...
Datto Named to Ransomware Task Force by Institute for Security and Technology
Cresco Labs Announces Proposed Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
INDEX-MONITOR: Stellantis ab Montag in Cac 40 und FTSE MIB - EuroStoxx-Chancen
14.01.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax nimmt den Kampf um die 14 000-Punkte-Hürde erneut auf
14.01.21
Absatzeinbruch bei PSA-Tochter Opel
14.01.21
Groupe PSA: Worldwide Sales at 2.5 Million Units, in a Year Impacted by the Health Crisis
12.01.21
ROUNDUP/Schöne neue Elektro-Welt? - Tiefe Corona-Spuren im Autojahr 2020
11.01.21
Aktien Europa: Holpriger Wochenstart nach Gewinnserie
04.01.21
Marktbericht LS-X am Abend: DAX-Allzeithoch mit anschliessendem Kater
04.01.21
ROUNDUP 4: Weg für Autoriesen Stellantis frei - Aktionäre billigen Megafusion
04.01.21
Merger of FCA and Groupe PSA Approved by Shareholders: FCA and Groupe PSA Expect to Complete the Combination on January 16, 2021
04.01.21
Auch Aktionäre von Fiat Chrysler stimmen Fusion mit PSA zu

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
3.808
Peugeot - wie geht es weiter?