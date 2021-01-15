 

Varonis Data Security Platform Receives 2020 Cyber Catalyst Designation

Varonis Data Security Platform selected for its ability to combat ransomware while providing "wider utility and applicability in addressing other types of cyber risk"

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announces that the Varonis Data Security Platform has been awarded a Cyber CatalystSM designation as part of the annual Cyber Catalyst by MarshSM evaluation program. The unique program convenes leading cyber insurers to evaluate cybersecurity solutions and award the Cyber Catalyst designation to those they believe can have a meaningful impact on cyber risk. Companies that adopt Cyber Catalyst-designated solutions like the Varonis Data Security Platform may be considered for enhanced terms and conditions on individually negotiated cyber insurance policies with participating program insurers.

During the evaluation process, one cyber insurer commented: "A fantastic piece of software that definitely fulfills a broad use case for auditing data availability and protective provisions. Arguably best-in-class when monitoring for PII data within an organization."

The Varonis Data Security Platform helps thousands of organizations worldwide secure their critical information using automation to enforce Zero Trust, tackle privacy and compliance tasks, and detect advanced cyber threats from nation-states to insiders.

"The Cyber Catalyst designation signals that leading insurers believe the Varonis Data Security Platform can help reduce cyber risk, and strongly merits consideration by organizations that seek solutions that yield meaningful improvements in cyber risk outcomes," said Thomas Reagan, Marsh Cyber Practice Leader, US and Canada. "The latest Cyber Catalyst solutions target the five most significant cyber risks identified by cyber insurers and, together with the 2019 designees, comprise a roster of more than 30 cybersecurity products insurers believe can be highly effective against cyber threats," adds Reagan.

David Gibson, CMO, Varonis, says, "We're honored that an independent panel of leading cyber insurers selected the Varonis Data Security Platform as a 2020 Cyber Catalyst-designated solution for its ability to minimize cyber risk. As attackers continue to up the ante, companies need advanced threat detection and automation to tip the scales in their favor. The Varonis Data Security Platform makes it possible for our customers to defend against stealthy attacks like Emotet, Ryuk, and SUNBURST by ensuring that only the right people have access to the right data, and by detecting suspicious behavior across the enterprise."

