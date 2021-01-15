Sale of real estate property
On 15.01.2021 AS Trigon Property Development and Sanitex OÜ concluded a real right agreement on sale of real estate property belonging to AS Trigon Property Development. The land plot sold was
located at Niidu 9a with a size of 34 335 m2. The sale price of the property was 824 040 EUR (VAT not included).
Rando Tomingas
Rando Tomingas
Member of the Management Board
+372 66 79 200
info@trigonproperty.com
