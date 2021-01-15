 

Clarity Gold Prepares for 2021 Exploration at Destiny, Compiles Historic Data Showing 25% of Previous Drill Holes Intercepted Visible Gold

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.01.2021, 22:05  |  38   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Gold Corp. (“Clarity” or the “Company”) (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to report on progress from a recent site visit by Clarity personnel as part of 2021 exploration planning, and a summary of ongoing data interpretation and compilation where 25% of the 172 drill holes from previous operators on the whole project area intercepted visible gold, as noted in drill logs of the newly optioned Destiny Project located 75 km northeast of Val d’Or, Quebec within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt.

Highlights of the site visit and ongoing data compilation and interpretation:

  • Viewed historic drill core of the project stored in Val d’Or
  • Collected 24 samples of drill core for geophysical rock property testing
  • Engaged Abitibi Geophysics to conduct data compilation and robust inversion
  • Visited the project site to evaluate conditions and access in advance of applying for drill permits
  • Met with additional potential key contractors, professionals, and suppliers
  • 65 intercepts within with an average width of 0.71m assayed above 10 gpt Au within 43 holes of the 172-drill hole database
  • 43 (25%) of 172 drill holes intercepted visible gold
  • Collected multimedia and video footage to aid in compiling historic data

Ongoing Data Compilation and Evaluation

Since entering into the Option Agreement to acquire the Destiny Project, Clarity Gold’s team has been diligently compiling and interpreting all available data. Of the 172 known diamond drill holes on the entire property, 43 (25%) of them report visible gold in the drill logs. 38 of these holes are within the DAC zone where the 2011 resource is located.

Zone Name Number of Holes
with Visible Gold 		Total Number of
Holes
DAC 38 77
Darla 2 23
Gap 2 19
West 1 7
Outside DAC, Gap,
Darla and West 		0 46
Total 43 172

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f8bbfec-6fec-4456 ....

Figure 1 - Photo of Visible gold in drill core from previous operator in a 2006 drill hole. This image is from within an interval of 1.0 m in drill hole DES06-85 from 221.70 m that assayed 167 g/t Au within the DAC zone. 

Seite 1 von 4
Clarity Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clarity Gold Prepares for 2021 Exploration at Destiny, Compiles Historic Data Showing 25% of Previous Drill Holes Intercepted Visible Gold VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Clarity Gold Corp. (“Clarity” or the “Company”) (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to report on progress from a recent site visit by Clarity personnel as part of 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces Amendment to Deerfield and OrbiMed Debt Facility Terms
Day Four of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Solves Genetic Mysteries, Enables Study of Complex Genetic Diseases, Simplifies Muscular ...
Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Pricing of $325 Million of 3.706% Notes due 2026
BW Offshore: Incident on FPSO Espoir Ivoirien
December 2020 Quarterly Report Webinar/Conference Call
Beyond Meat Unveils Plans for New State-Of-The-Art Global Headquarters Aimed at Fueling Accelerated ...
OCA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $130 Million Initial Public Offering Thursday, January ...
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Announces Pricing of Upsized $300,000,000 Initial Public ...
Mercer International Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Notes and ...
Eldorado Provides 2021 Guidance and Five-Year Outlook; Announces Management Appointments
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Clarity Gold meldet Abschluss der ersten Tranche der Privatplatzierung
12.01.21
Clarity Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement
11.01.21
Clarity Gold treibt die Option auf Erwerb des Projekts Destiny voran
11.01.21
Clarity Gold Advances Option to Acquire Destiny Project