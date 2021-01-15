Clarity Gold Prepares for 2021 Exploration at Destiny, Compiles Historic Data Showing 25% of Previous Drill Holes Intercepted Visible Gold

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Gold Corp. (“ Clarity ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to report on progress from a recent site visit by Clarity personnel as part of 2021 exploration planning, and a summary of ongoing data interpretation and compilation where 25% of the 172 drill holes from previous operators on the whole project area intercepted visible gold, as noted in drill logs of the newly optioned Destiny Project located 75 km northeast of Val d’Or, Quebec within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt.

Viewed historic drill core of the project stored in Val d’Or

Collected 24 samples of drill core for geophysical rock property testing

Engaged Abitibi Geophysics to conduct data compilation and robust inversion

Visited the project site to evaluate conditions and access in advance of applying for drill permits

Met with additional potential key contractors, professionals, and suppliers

65 intercepts within with an average width of 0.71m assayed above 10 gpt Au within 43 holes of the 172-drill hole database

43 (25%) of 172 drill holes intercepted visible gold

Collected multimedia and video footage to aid in compiling historic data

Ongoing Data Compilation and Evaluation

Since entering into the Option Agreement to acquire the Destiny Project, Clarity Gold’s team has been diligently compiling and interpreting all available data. Of the 172 known diamond drill holes on the entire property, 43 (25%) of them report visible gold in the drill logs. 38 of these holes are within the DAC zone where the 2011 resource is located.

Zone Name Number of Holes

with Visible Gold Total Number of

Holes DAC 38 77 Darla 2 23 Gap 2 19 West 1 7 Outside DAC, Gap,

Darla and West 0 46 Total 43 172

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f8bbfec-6fec-4456 ....

Figure 1 - Photo of Visible gold in drill core from previous operator in a 2006 drill hole. This image is from within an interval of 1.0 m in drill hole DES06-85 from 221.70 m that assayed 167 g/t Au within the DAC zone.