Genius Sports Group Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 in Connection With Its Proposed Business Combination With dMY Technology Group, Inc. II and Reaffirms Its Full Year 2020 Projections

Genius Sports Group Limited (“GSG” or the “Company”), a leading provider of sports data and technology powering the sports, betting and media ecosystem, today announced the filing through a newly created holding company, Galileo NewCo Limited (“NewCo”), of a registration statement on Form F-4 (the “Registration Statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which includes a proxy statement/prospectus, in connection with its recently announced proposed business combination with dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) ("dMY II"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The proposed business combination (the “transaction”) will be effected through NewCo, whereby dMY II will become a subsidiary of NewCo. While the Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about GSG, NewCo, dMY II and the transaction. The filing can be viewed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and a link to the Edgar filing is available under the “Investors” section of the GSG website at https://www.geniussports.com/home/investors.

dMY II’s Class A common stock and warrants are currently traded on The New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the ticker symbols “DMYD” and “DMYD WS” respectively. Upon completion of the transaction, NewCo expects its ordinary shares and warrants to trade on the NYSE under the new ticker symbols “GENI” and “GENI WS”, respectively. The transaction, which was announced on October 27, 2020, has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both GSG and dMY II and it is subject to a number of closing conditions, including the approval of the transaction by dMY II’s stockholders, the Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC and a number of other customary conditions.

The Company also reaffirmed its full-year 2020 projections and expects to generate revenue of approximately $145 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $14 million. “Amidst a global pandemic, we have made great progress in 2020 and are on track for sustained strong performance in 2021,” said Mark Locke, GSG Co-Founder and CEO. “Looking ahead, our anticipated merger with dMY II and NYSE listing will strengthen our position as a true partner to sports leagues, sportsbooks and media groups worldwide.”