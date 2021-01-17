 

DGAP-News Aareal Bank leaves the pandemic year 2020 firmly behind with extensive loss allowance and looks ahead with confidence

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.01.2021, 18:05  |  64   |   |   

DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Dividend
Aareal Bank leaves the pandemic year 2020 firmly behind with extensive loss allowance and looks ahead with confidence

17.01.2021 / 18:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aareal Bank leaves the pandemic year 2020 firmly behind with extensive loss allowance and looks ahead with confidence

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Aareal Bank AG!
Long
Basispreis 19,03€
Hebel 18,59
Ask 1,10
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 21,32€
Hebel 14,36
Ask 0,16
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

- Loss allowance related to Covid-19 increased - Aareal Bank expects consolidated operating loss in a double-digit million euro amount for the 2020 financial year

- Intention to resume dividend payments: Aareal Bank targets total payout of € 1.50 per share in the current year for the financial year 2020

- Initial results of the strategic review: Aareal Bank envisages achieving consolidated operating profit in an amount of approximately € 300 million in 2023

- CFO Marc Hess: "By recognising extensive loss allowance in the 2020 financial statements, we now have scope to consistently pursue the opportunities arising in a changed environment."

Wiesbaden, 17 January 2021 - Based on current insights, Aareal Bank Group will post a consolidated operating loss in a double-digit million euro amount for the 2020 financial year. This is due to an increase in loss allowance, compared to original expectations. Based on the extended and further tightened global lockdown measures, the Bank has generally classified all loans for which liquidity support measures (payment deferrals and liquidity facilities) were granted as stage 2 - thus recognising loss allowance for default risks which are possible, but which have not yet materialised. In addition, stage 3 allowance, which is recognised for exposures already deemed to be at risk of default, has been raised in individual cases. Overall, having recognised forward-looking additional loss allowance to a significant extent, the Bank is therefore comprehensively taking account of the recent intensification of the pandemic.

Seite 1 von 5
Aareal Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Aareal Bank leaves the pandemic year 2020 firmly behind with extensive loss allowance and looks ahead with confidence DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Dividend Aareal Bank leaves the pandemic year 2020 firmly behind with extensive loss allowance and looks ahead with confidence 17.01.2021 / 18:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank hakt Pandemie-Jahr 2020 mit umfassender Vorsorgemaßnahme ab und blickt zuversichtlich ...
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank leaves the pandemic year 2020 firmly behind with extensive loss allowance and looks ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank expects consolidated operating loss in a double-digit million euro ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank erwartet für Geschäftsjahr 2020 negatives Konzernbetriebsergebnis im ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Corporate update
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Gläubiger erhalten 100 Prozent - Insolvenzverfahren der deutschen Petroplus-Gesellschaften ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx schließen Patientenrekrutierung der Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:05 Uhr
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank hakt Pandemie-Jahr 2020 mit umfassender Vorsorgemaßnahme ab und blickt zuversichtlich nach vorn (deutsch)
18:05 Uhr
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank hakt Pandemie-Jahr 2020 mit umfassender Vorsorgemaßnahme ab und blickt zuversichtlich nach vorn
18:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank erwartet für Geschäftsjahr 2020 negatives Konzernbetriebsergebnis im zweistelligen Millionenbereich - Dividendenzahlung von insgesamt 1,50 EUR je Aktie im laufenden Jahr für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 angestrebt (deutsch)
18:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank expects consolidated operating loss in a double-digit million euro amount for the 2020 financial year - dividend payments in a total amount of € 1.50 per share targeted in the current year for financial year 2020
18:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank erwartet für Geschäftsjahr 2020 negatives Konzernbetriebsergebnis im zweistelligen Millionenbereich - Dividendenzahlung von insgesamt 1,50 € je Aktie im laufenden Jahr für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 angestrebt
14.01.21
Bafin rät Banken weiterhin zum Dividendenverzicht
04.01.21
WDH/Die Tops und Flops im MDax 2020
30.12.20
Die Tops und Flops im MDax 2020

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.01.21
5.868
AAREAL-Bank, GROTESK-PERVERSE Unterbewertung !!