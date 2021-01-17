Aareal Bank leaves the pandemic year 2020 firmly behind with extensive loss allowance and looks ahead with confidence

DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Dividend Aareal Bank leaves the pandemic year 2020 firmly behind with extensive loss allowance and looks ahead with confidence 17.01.2021 / 18:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Loss allowance related to Covid-19 increased - Aareal Bank expects consolidated operating loss in a double-digit million euro amount for the 2020 financial year

- Intention to resume dividend payments: Aareal Bank targets total payout of € 1.50 per share in the current year for the financial year 2020

- Initial results of the strategic review: Aareal Bank envisages achieving consolidated operating profit in an amount of approximately € 300 million in 2023

- CFO Marc Hess: "By recognising extensive loss allowance in the 2020 financial statements, we now have scope to consistently pursue the opportunities arising in a changed environment."

Wiesbaden, 17 January 2021 - Based on current insights, Aareal Bank Group will post a consolidated operating loss in a double-digit million euro amount for the 2020 financial year. This is due to an increase in loss allowance, compared to original expectations. Based on the extended and further tightened global lockdown measures, the Bank has generally classified all loans for which liquidity support measures (payment deferrals and liquidity facilities) were granted as stage 2 - thus recognising loss allowance for default risks which are possible, but which have not yet materialised. In addition, stage 3 allowance, which is recognised for exposures already deemed to be at risk of default, has been raised in individual cases. Overall, having recognised forward-looking additional loss allowance to a significant extent, the Bank is therefore comprehensively taking account of the recent intensification of the pandemic.