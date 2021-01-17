 

AS PRFoods unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 2nd quarter and 6 months of the 2020/2021 financial year

PRFoods unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover in the 2nd quarter of the financial year 2020/2021 amounted to 17.07 million euros. Compared to the previous quarter i.e. the 1st quarter, the sales increased by 33.9%, (1Q 2020/2021: 12.74 million euros), with retail sector increased by 30.7%, wholesale by 43.6% and HoReCa sector by 14.2%. Compared to last year same period, sales decreased by 32.9% (2Q 2019/2020: 25.43 million euros), decrease in HoReCa by 52.7% and in wholesale by 60.9%. Sales increased in retail sector by 3.2%

Indrek Kasela, CEO, PRFoods:
„The impact of COVID-19 continues in fish sector and as we noted in last sales announcement, HoReCa sector which gives ca 1/3 of salmon- and troutbusiness both globally and regionally, will not recover to previous levels in next 12 months. End of the year brought Christmas lockdowns around Europe, for example UK was in full lockdown. In December, price of fresh salmon and trout was at historic 12 year low, which is total anomaly, but reflects the situation in market that is oversupplied. Arrival of vaccines has given hope that HoReCa will recover during summer. On positiive side we see the low raw material prices to continue, which particulary in case of John Ross Jr has helped them to maintain pre-Covid profitability. The other positive aspect is constant increase of sales to retail, and also in future we see the role of HoReCa to diminish in our sales. We adjust our cost base in group companies according to the changed market situation.“
In the second quarter of the financial year, the sales declined in all product groups compared to the second quarter of the previous financial year. The sales of fresh fish and fillets’ product group that formed 32% of the product portfolio (2Q 2019/2020: 45%) more than halved compared to the second quarter of the previous financial year. The sales of smoked products that accounted for 47% (2Q 2019/2020: 36%) declined by 13.4% over the financial years.

Turnover by product groups, mln EUR 2Q 20/21 2Q 19/20 Change, EUR Change, %
Fresh fish and fillets 5.51 11.35 -5.84 -51.4%
Smoked products 7.96 9.20 -1.23 -13.4%
Other fish products 3.59 4.88 -1.29 -26.4%
Other revenue 0.00 0.01 -0.01 -90.9%
Total 17.07 25.43 -8.37 -32.9%

By customer groups, the sales increased in the second quarter in retail chains by 3.2%. In HoReCa and wholesale sectors the decline was 52.7% and 60.9%, respectively. The share of retail chains’ sales of the second quarter was 57%, wholesale 20% and HoReCa 17%. In the second quarter of the previous financial year, the customer groups accounted for 37%, 35% and 24%, respectively.

