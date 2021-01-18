 

New appointments at Euronext

NEW APPOINTMENTS AT EURONEXT

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo and Paris  18 January 2021 – Euronext today announced that Delphine d’Amarzit has been appointed by the Supervisory Board of Euronext N.V. as CEO of Euronext Paris and member of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V., subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, starting from 15 March 2021. Delphine d’Amarzit joins from Orange Bank where, as Deputy CEO, she was responsible for the oversight of the Operations, Credit, Finance, Risk and Compliance functions. Delphine d’Amarzit holds an extensive knowledge of European and French capital markets, notably having held senior positions within the French Treasury Department for several years with responsibilities for capital markets development, European financial regulation, and corporate financing. From 2007 to 2009, she was also in charge of financial and economic affairs at the office of the Prime Minister where she participated in the definition of the public response to the financial crisis, rescue package and recovery plans and coordinated the action on all matters related to economic reform and financial services.

Euronext today also announced that Anthony Attia has been appointed as Global Head of Primary Markets and Post Trade. In his new capacity, Anthony Attia will oversee Euronext’s Equity, Debt and Fund listing franchise and the Corporate Services business, as well as Clearing, Custody and Settlement activities at Group level. He will be instrumental in the expected integration of the Borsa Italiana Group activities1. In order to fully focus on his expanded Group-level strategic and business responsibilities, Anthony Attia will be handing over his position as CEO of Euronext Paris and member of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V. Anthony Attia will remain a member of the Operating Committee and the Extended Managing Board of Euronext N.V.

