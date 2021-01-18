 

Hans van’t Hoff appointed new Chief Operations Officer

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) announces that Hans van 't Hoff has been appointed Chief Operations Officer for ZetaDisplay. He replaces Manu Mesimäki who has decided to leave the Group End January 2021. “After setting up a group wide structure for operations during the past year it is now time to take the next step by focusing on scalability, operational excellence and profitability”, says CEO Per Mandorf. Hans van’t Hoff will report to Per Mandorf and be part of the Group Management of ZetaDisplay.

Hans van’t Hoff, 58, is a Dutch National and joined ZetaDisplay in connection with the acquisition of Gauddi BV late 2019. He has a long and successful track record within service and operations management and is based in the Netherlands.

Malmö 18 January 2021

 



For questions, please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO
Phone +46 704-25 82 34
Email per.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Jacob Stjernfält, CFO
Telefon +46 76-8754177
E-mail jacob.stjernfalt@zetadisplay.com

Daniel Oelker, CCO
Phone +46 708-45 80 54
E-mail daniel.oelker@zetadisplay.com

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of digital transformations in physical environ­ments. We contribute to nudging peoples’ behaviour at the point-of-decision in retail environments, public spaces and workplace environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage that we develop and offer as SaaS-solutions. We are a European leader and intend to drive the further consolidation of the market organically and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay has its head office in Malmö. The company generates revenues of MSEK 436 and employs 160 staff at nine offices in six European countries. In total, the company handles 50,000 installations on 50 markets. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm [ZETA].

More information at www.zetadisplay.com

