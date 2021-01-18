Hans van’t Hoff appointed new Chief Operations Officer





Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) announces that Hans van 't Hoff has been appointed Chief Operations Officer for ZetaDisplay. He replaces Manu Mesimäki who has decided to leave the Group End January 2021. “After setting up a group wide structure for operations during the past year it is now time to take the next step by focusing on scalability, operational excellence and profitability”, says CEO Per Mandorf. Hans van’t Hoff will report to Per Mandorf and be part of the Group Management of ZetaDisplay.

Hans van’t Hoff, 58, is a Dutch National and joined ZetaDisplay in connection with the acquisition of Gauddi BV late 2019. He has a long and successful track record within service and operations management and is based in the Netherlands.