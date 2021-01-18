 

Half-year Report on Tikehau Capital’s Liquidity Contract With Exane BNP Paribas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.01.2021   

Regulatory News:

As at 31 December 2020, under the liquidity contract entered into between Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) and Exane BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 28,371 Tikehau Capital shares
  • 1,464,166 euros in cash.

During the second semester 2020:

  • Number of transactions on buy side: 3,169
  • Traded volume on buy side: 307,495 shares for 6,746,209 euros
  • Number of transactions on sell side: 2,511
  • Traded volume on sell side: 328,137 shares for 7,222,400 euros

As a reminder:

  • an additional cash contribution of 500,000 euros was made on 8 September 2020;
  • the previous half-year update at 30 June 2020, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 48,275 Tikehau Capital shares and 507,809 euros in cash;
  • during the first semester 2020:
    • Number of transactions on buy side: 2,659
    • Traded volume on buy side: 379,107 shares for 8,511,375 euros
    • Number of transactions on sell side: 2,797
    • Traded volume on sell side: 378,429 shares for 8,432,332 euros
  • as at 31 December 2018, date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2018-01 of July 2018, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 51,983 Tikehau Capital shares and 180,754 euros in cash.

About Tikehau Capital:

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €27.2bn of assets under management (as at 30 September 2020) and shareholders’ equity of €2.8bn (as at 30 June 2020). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 570 staff (as at 30 June 2020) in its Paris, London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

Disclaimer

This transaction was carried out by TIKEHAU INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAS (on behalf of the funds that it manages), a portfolio management company approved by the AMF since 19/01/2007 under number GP-0700000006.

This document is not an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. This document contains general information only and is not intended to represent general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current expectations, current market and economic conditions, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital’s advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relates to Tikehau Capital North America.

Disclaimer

