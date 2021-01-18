GameSquare Esports Announces Jan Neumeister, Formerly at FaZe Clan and Manchester City Football Club, as Head of European Operations

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare”, “GameSquare Esports” or the “Company”), an international esports company, is pleased to announce that Jan Neumeister has joined GameSquare Esports as its new Head of European Operations. Mr. Neumeister, who has nearly two decades of experience in media, digital marketing and the monetization of assets, has been at the forefront of a content revolution and has guided brands, platforms, and talent through the complexity of new media in esports, sports and entertainment. Mr. Neumeister will be tasked with driving organic revenue growth in the European Union and identifying cross-selling opportunities with the Company’s North American operations.



“I am extremely excited that we are attracting experienced professionals like Jan to the GameSquare family,” said Kevin Wright, CEO of GameSquare. “Jan’s experience growing media groups and developing world-class partnerships is a tremendous asset for GameSquare as we build a leading, international gaming and esports company. Jan’s experience in esports, traditional sport, and global media companies is a winning combination that we anticipate will help us to capitalize on trends within esports, which is in the early innings of growth, and entertainment more broadly.”

Prior to joining GameSquare, Jan was SVP of Media and Partnerships at FaZe Clan, a leading esports organization. His responsibilities included crafting and executing its European strategy, developing brand partnerships, driving asset acquisition in the European Union and scaling FaZe Clan’s footprint outside of the United States. Before Joining FaZe Clan, Jan held the role of Head of Commercial Media for City Football Group which owns several football clubs and football-related businesses including Premier League Champions Manchester City FC, New York City FC, and Melbourne City FC. Jan spearheaded the growth of branded content and media revenue for the portfolio of clubs, developed lasting relationships with international brands, built strategic partnerships across the global media landscape and creatively executed award-winning campaigns across multiple platforms. Jan previously held the role as Group Head of the UK Sky account at Mediacom and has worked across several brands and agencies during his career, including WPP’s MindShare where he served clients including HSBC, Samsung, and News Corp.