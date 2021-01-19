 

Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021   

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biophytis SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today announces that it plans to publicly file a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) today in relation to a proposed initial public offering of ordinary shares in the form of American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”) in the United States (the “ADS Offering”) and proposed Nasdaq listing in connection therewith. All securities to be sold in the ADS Offering will be offered by Biophytis. The number of securities, including the ratio of ordinary shares to ADS, and the price range of the securities to be sold in the ADS Offering have not yet been determined.

About Biophytis                                                                                                 
Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19.

The company is based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's common shares are listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (Ticker: ALBPS -ISIN: FR0012816825).

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements include certain statements regarding Biophytis’ proposed initial public offering as well as its business, including its prospects and product development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Biophytis considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the statements contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential products, the outcome of its studies, uncertainty in the results of pre-clinical and clinical trials or regulatory approvals, need and ability to obtain future capital, and maintenance of intellectual property rights. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Biophytis or not currently considered material by Biophytis. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under "Risk Factors" in Biophytis’ registration statement relating to the initial public offering. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the registration statement. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

