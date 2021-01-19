 

DGAP-News UniDevice AG: preliminary and unaudited result 2020: Sales EUR 404 million (+ 13%), EBITDA EUR 5.6 million (+ 44%), EBIT EUR 5.5 million (+ 57%), net income EUR 3.8 million (+ 72%)

DGAP-News: UniDevice AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast
UniDevice AG: preliminary and unaudited result 2020: Sales EUR 404 million (+ 13%), EBITDA EUR 5.6 million (+ 44%), EBIT EUR 5.5 million (+ 57%), net income EUR 3.8 million (+ 72%) (news with additional features)

19.01.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Investor News, 01/19/2021

UniDevice AG
Mittelstraße 7
12529 Schönefeld
Tel.: (030) 63415600
info@unidevice.de
 


UniDevice AG publishes preliminary and unaudited result 2020:
Sales EUR 404 million (+ 13%), EBITDA EUR 5.6 million (+ 44%),
EBIT EUR 5.5 million (+ 57%), net income EUR 3.8 million (+ 72%)

- Broker for communication and consumer electronics proves (again) the strong scalability of the business model

- Fiscal year 2020 (provisional, unaudited): sales EUR 404 million (+ 13%), EBITDA EUR 5.6 million (+ 44%), EBIT EUR 5.5 million (+ 57%), net profit EUR 3.8 million (+ 72%)

- Positive outlook for next year: In 2021, sales are expected to increase to at least EUR 450 million and EBIT to grow to EUR 5.8 million

Schoenefeld, 01/19/2021 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) announces that it has continued to grow profitably in 2020 according to preliminary calculations. UniDevice, a broker for communications and entertainment electronics, focusing on high-priced smartphones from leading manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung, increased sales by 13% from EUR 358.51 million to EUR 404 million last year. The profit increased strongly disproportionate to the revenue growth at all levels. UniDevice is the first in Germany to specialize in the international B2B brokerage of communication and entertainment electronics and is further expanding its market position. In 2021, sales are expected to increase to at least EUR 450 million. The full 2020 financial statements will be published on May 14, 2021.

About UniDevice AG
UniDevice AG (DE000A11QLU3) is an international B2B broker for communication and entertainment electronics with a focus on high-priced smartphones from leading manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung. In this market, the Berlin-based company is the first in Germany to specialize in optimizing customers' supply chains. Customers include cellular service providers, wholesalers and retailers. Risks are much lower than with a wholesaler because of the rapid inventory turnover and immediate payment by customers. UniDevice is growing fast and in 2020 increased sales by 13% to EUR 404 million and operating profit (EBIT) by 57% to EUR 5.5 million. The company has been listed on the stock exchange since March 2018 and has been represented on the capital market with a bond (DE000A254PV7) since December 2019.

