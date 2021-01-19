DEKRA is a Sustainability Champion / Expert Organization Receives Platinum Rating

Stuttgart (ots) - - Rating standard EcoVadis awards top accolade



"In pursuing our rigorous sustainability strategy, we are on a successfultrajectory. The platinum rating from EcoVadis provides independent confirmationof this," says DEKRA Management Board member Wolfgang Linsenmaier, who isresponsible for sustainability at DEKRA. "As the leading non-listed company inthe sector, DEKRA is well aware of its responsibility to the environment,society and future generations, and is taking specific measures."Compared with the 2019 EcoVadis rating, DEKRA made substantial improvements inall four assessment categories: environment, labor and human rights, ethics andsustainable procurement. Overall, according to the EcoVadis standard, DEKRAtherefore ranks among the top 1% of assessed companies in the industry. Withover 65,000 assessed companies in over 160 countries, EcoVadis is one of theleading sustainability rating systems.DEKRA's 2025 sustainability strategy sets out ambitious, measurable targets inkey areas: CO2 footprint, renewable energies, employee involvement and training,diversity, occupational safety, social involvement, partnerships and the supplychain. In addition, DEKRA signed up to the principles of the UN Global Compactin 2020 and supports the vision of a sustainable global economy. Furthermore,DEKRA has joined the RE100 initiative, which involves a commitment to switch itselectricity supply entirely to renewable energies by 2050. DEKRA aims to meetthis goal already by 2025.The expert organization DEKRA is also rigorously expanding its own innovativerange of sustainability-related services to help customers with progressivesolutions in this field, e.g. sustainability advisory and training services,product sustainability, certifications, audits, climate impact assessments,supply chain sustainability, sustainability standards in sport and many otherindependent services.For more information:https://www.dekra.com/en/sustainability/https://www.dekra.com/en/sustainability-magazine/https://www.dekra.com/en/sustainability/https://www.dekra.com/en/sustainability-magazine/About DEKRADEKRA has been active in the field of safety for more than 90 years. Founded in1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is todayone of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary ofDEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2020, DEKRA generatedpreliminary sales totaling 3.2 billion euros. The company currently employs morethan 43,000 people in approximately 60 countries on all six continents. Withqualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, atwork and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expertappraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safetyconsultancy, testing and certification of products and systems, as well astraining courses and temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthdayin 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe world.Contact:DEKRA e.V.Corporate CommunicationsHandwerkstrasse 1570565 Stuttgart, Germanyhttp://www.dekra.com/en/newsroomContact: Tilman Vögele-EberingTel.: +49 711 7861 2122Fax: +49 711 7861 742122E-Mail: mailto:tilman.voegele-ebering@dekra.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/6647/4815703OTS: DEKRA SE