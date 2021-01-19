Columbus McKinnon Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 per Share

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion control products, technologies, and automated systems and services for material handling, announced today that its Board of Directors declared at its meeting on Monday, January 18, 2021, payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on or about February 16, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 5, 2021. Columbus McKinnon has approximately 23.9 million shares of common stock outstanding.