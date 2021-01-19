 

Valoe Corporation Issues a 3 Million Euro Convertible Bond. The Company Has Received Subscription Commitments of EUR 2.65 Million for the Convertible Bond.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 12:30  |  60   |   |   

Valoe Corporation                     Stock Exchange Release 19 January 2021 at 13.30 (Finnish time)

In order to strengthen Valoe Corporation's working capital situation and capital structure, the company issues a convertible bond of EUR 3.0 million at the most. The Convertible Bond is a capital loan. The convertible bond can be converted to max. 75,000,000 new shares of the company. The subscription price is EUR 0.04 per share.

No interest shall be paid to the capital of the Convertible Bond.

The convertible bond is issued in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription rights to the parties separately approved by the Board of Directors.

The minimum amount of subscription of the convertible bond shall be EUR 100,000 entitling the convertible bondholder to subscribe for 2,500,000 new shares of the company. The Convertible Bond can also be subscribed against indisputable loan receivable of at least EUR 100,000 the Subscriber has from the Company at the time of subscription by converting the loan capital and/or interest receivable into the Convertible Bond in accordance with the terms of this Convertible Bond.

The loan period shall commence on the payment date and expire on 15 December 2022 on which date the convertible bond shall expire to be repayable in its entirety in accordance with the terms of the loan. The subscription period of the shares under the convertible bond shall begin on 15 May 2021 and expire on 15 December 2022.

The subscription period of the convertible bond shall expire on 29 January 2021 at 6:00 p.m. The board of directors of the company has the right to approve the subscriptions at any time during the subscription period. In the event the convertible bond shall be oversubscribed, the board of directors of the company shall resolve on the allocation between the subscribers.  The board of directors of the company has the right to discontinue the subscription period of the convertible bond at any time. The board of directors shall also have the right to decide on extending the subscription period.

Seite 1 von 7
Valoe Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Valoe Corporation Issues a 3 Million Euro Convertible Bond. The Company Has Received Subscription Commitments of EUR 2.65 Million for the Convertible Bond. Valoe Corporation                     Stock Exchange Release 19 January 2021 at 13.30 (Finnish time) In order to strengthen Valoe Corporation's working capital situation and capital structure, the company issues a convertible bond of EUR 3.0 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Giyani Metals Corp. - Completion of Solar Plant Study for the K.Hill Manganese Project & Grant of ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Mexican Gold Announces Closing Of Private Placement With Lead Order From Palisades Goldcorp
GameSquare Esports Announces Jan Neumeister, Formerly at FaZe Clan and Manchester City Football ...
Taaleri SolarWind II fund invests in two ready-to-build wind farms in Poland with a combined ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Conversion of Convertible Notes Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corporation and Winance
30.12.20
Issue of Convertible Notes and Warrants and Conversion of Convertible Notes Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corporation and Winance
29.12.20
Valoe’s Financial Information and Annual General Meeting in 2021. In the Future Valoe Discloses a Shorter Business Review for the First and the Third Quarters of a Financial Year.
21.12.20
ISSUE OF NEW SHARES IN VALOE CORPORATION WITHOUT CONSIDERATION TO THE COMPANY ITSELF