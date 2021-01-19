 

TF Bank AB (publ) Invitation to the presentation of the Year-end Report for 2020

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank AB will publish its year-end report for 2020, Thursday 28 January 2021, at 07.00 CET. We welcome media, institutional investors, analysts and other interested parties to participate in a telephone conference at 08.15 CET.

Agenda (CET)

07.00 - Year-end Report published

08.15 - Telephone conference with CEO Mattias Carlsson and CFO Mikael Meomuttel. It will be possible to ask questions after the presentation.To follow the telephone conference online go to www.tfbankgroup.com. To participate in the telephone conference, please call in using the relevant number indicated below approximately 15 minutes before the start of the conference:

SE: +46 (0)8 5664 2706
UK: +44 (0)33 3300 9273

The presentation will be held in Swedish while the material will be in English.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0)70 626 95 33

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. From 2020 the operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards.

