 

Velodyne Lidar and Trunk.Tech Announce Strategic Partnership in Autonomous Trucking

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 13:00  |  27   |   |   

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced a strategic partnership with Beijing Trunk Technology Co., Ltd. (Trunk.Tech). The companies will collaborate in developing next-generation autonomous heavy trucks and to accelerate commercialization of driverless trucks in China’s logistics market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005243/en/

Velodyne Lidar and Trunk.Tech will collaborate in developing next-generation autonomous heavy trucks and to accelerate commercialization of driverless trucks in China's logistics market.

Velodyne Lidar and Trunk.Tech will collaborate in developing next-generation autonomous heavy trucks and to accelerate commercialization of driverless trucks in China’s logistics market. (Photo: Trunk.Tech)

Velodyne and Trunk.Tech will cooperate on lidar-enabled products that meet the demanding requirements of high-speed transportation logistics. These solutions will strengthen object awareness and detection capabilities of unmanned heavy trucks and are designed to promote rapid, large-scale vehicle production in a cost-effective, efficient way. Trunk.Tech has close cooperation with commercial vehicle OEMs to produce driverless trucks and ensure the vehicles comply with vehicle safety regulations.

Trunk.Tech is the first company in China to independently develop SAE Level 4 driverless trucks, based on its own powerful driverless hardware and software systems. It uses Velodyne’s lidar, including Ultra Puck, Puck and Velarray H800 sensors, as core sensor hardware in its autonomous trucks. Trunk.Tech selected Velodyne due to sensor quality, performance and mass production capacity.

“Autonomous trucks can supplement labor gaps, save fuel costs and enhance logistics, as well as improve transportation safety and help reduce truck accident rates,” said Dr. Zhang TianLei, CEO, Trunk.Tech. “Velodyne sensors, combined with our multi-sensor fusion algorithms, enable trucks to achieve high-precision, long-range real-time sensing to support autonomous driving on complex road environments. Velodyne has the expertise and manufacturing scale to help us transform trucking and our companies share a strong focus on vehicle safety.”

“Trunk.Tech is leading the industry in demonstrating how autonomous vehicle technology, powered by lidar, is bringing major efficiency and safety advances to trucking,” said Anand Gopalan, Chief Executive Officer, Velodyne Lidar. “We look forward to working closely with Trunk.Tech on creating next-generation autonomous driving solutions that dramatically improve how goods and materials move in logistics networks.”

