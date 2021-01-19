 

AXESS Awards Gilat Multi-Million Dollars to Expand Cellular Coverage for Two Key Mobile Operators in Mexico

Gilat's cellular backhaul solution over satellite enables connectivity for hundreds of sites, in the first phase, to support bridging the digital divide throughout Mexico

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announces that AXESS awards Gilat multi-million dollars for cellular backhaul (CBH) projects in Mexico, to power network expansion for two of the key Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in Mexico. Gilat's cellular backhaul solution over satellite enables connectivity for hundreds of sites, in the first phase, to support bridging the digital divide throughout Mexico.

Gilat's multi-application, scalable SkyEdge II-c platform is being leveraged by AXESS to broaden and expand its service. In addition to CBH projects, AXESS has been providing service to an assortment of industries including: Oil & Gas, Retail, Mining as well as for Corporate and Internet Connectivity.

"AXESS chose Gilat due to its leading technology, global expertise and local presence, for providing services to two of the most important cellular connectivity projects in Mexico," said Pablo Hoyos, VP of Operations in AXESS. "These CBH projects follow the ongoing successful CBH, enterprise and government projects powered by Gilat and are testament to our confidence in Gilat's multi-application platform, enabling us to most efficiently support our satellite connectivity needs, addressing large projects in Latin America."

"Gilat is honored to be a long-time partner of AXESS and to have been selected to provide its CBH solution to power the important rural network extension projects in Mexico," said Tobias Dezordi, Regional Vice President Latin America at Gilat. "Gilat is the leading global provider of cellular backhaul over satellite and is pleased to continue to grow its mobile connectivity presence in Latin America, further to supplying enterprise and government solutions in this region."

About AXESS
AXESS Networks is one of the main companies that offers satellite telecommunications solutions with global coverage, to companies with critical operations in remote locations. Currently, it has presence in more than 50 countries distributed over 4 continents, with a work team of more than 200 highly qualified employees and more than 1,000 clients. AXESS has a global infrastructure recognized by important entities around the world such as the WTA (World Teleport Association), which allows it to operate three teleports located in Germany, Mexico and Colombia, as well as two other alternates in Peru and Dubai. More information at www.axessnet.com

