Araceli Hotel & Resort Selects Suite Of Agilysys Property Management And Point Of Sale Solutions For New Property

Planning to open in mid-2021, the Araceli will offer a 144-room hotel, an onsite dinner theater with online event streaming capabilities, a wine tasting experience and a future water park, combining to promise a unique guest experience. With such a robust guest vision, the hotel required a hospitality solution vendor that could help make their dream a reality by providing an integrated set of modern solutions to enable the complete guest journey.

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that the Araceli Hotel & Resort has selected Agilysys cloud-native SaaS solutions for its new Orland Park, IL property including Agilysys Stay PMS, rGuest Book online reservations, rGuest Express for mobile check-in/out with digital keys, and Agilysys InfoGenesis POS.

“It was important to us to find a technology solution partner that could help us deliver an amazing experience for each guest,” said Kevin McLemore, the hotel’s owner and general manager. “Agilysys understood our vision and offered a comprehensive flexible solution suite that others couldn’t. The Agilysys team’s creativity, and collaborative approach has helped us solve real-time guest experience challenges throughout our solution design process.”

The Araceli will begin their guests’ journey with Agilysys rGuest Book for online reservations that combines booking for rooms, activities, and packages in a single experience. Agilysys rGuest Express will provide mobile check-in including digital room keys enabling a contactless front desk. Agilysys Stay PMS will provide ready access to guest preferences, allowing staff to connect on a personal level at every interaction throughout their stay, while offering Araceli fast time to value through improved operational efficiency and elevated guest service. And Agilysys InfoGenesis POS will provide a modern streamlined food & beverage experience at every venue.

“Araceli and Agilysys are building a strong partnership, and we are thrilled to add them to our list of hotel and resort customers,” said Prabuddha Biswas, Ph.D., CTO at Agilysys. “I am confident that Araceli will find that the combination of rGuest Book, rGuest Express, Agilysys Stay PMS, and InfoGenesis POS will help them drive guest loyalty and revenue with an exceptional guest experience while optimizing operational efficiencies.”