Altus Group Announces Alex Probyn as Global President of Property Tax
Aligning to global operating model to maximize growth and digital transformation opportunities
TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the
global commercial real estate industry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Company veteran Alex Probyn to the role of Global President of its Property Tax business. With market leading
practices in Canada, the U.K. and the U.S., Altus Group is one of the largest and fastest growing property tax advisors globally. Through this global role, Altus Group will strengthen its alignment
of its national operations under a common global model to further support sustained profitable growth and pave the way for accelerated digital transformation.
Alex was previously President of U.K. Property Tax. In his new role, Alex will be responsible for leading and executing the global strategy, financial objectives and operating plans, including strengthening alignment of the property tax solutions and go-to-market model globally and formalizing its technology and data approach.
Alex has over 25 years of experience in property tax advisory and is widely recognized as a leading expert on business rates in the U.K. market. He has a deep understanding of the Company’s property tax business and related opportunities and has established an impressive track record in growing and tech-enabling the U.K. Tax business. In 2017, he led the successful acquisition and integration of CVS, which doubled the size of the U.K. Tax business and drove strong revenue and earnings growth.
In support of the global operating model, Altus Group is also pleased to announce the hire of Russell Schreiber to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer for Global Property Tax. Russ will be responsible for overseeing operations globally and supporting the digitization and standardization of the business. As a former Big 4 consulting partner, executive and technology sales leader, Russ has held P&L responsibility for large divisions, implemented compliance and productivity measures, turned around challenged businesses and projects, and held C-suite, SVP and Partner roles. Throughout his 30-year career, he has held senior leadership roles with FICO, Swiss Re and Ernst & Young.
