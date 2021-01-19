Altus Group Announces Alex Probyn as Global President of Property Tax

Aligning to global operating model to maximize growth and digital transformation opportunities

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Company veteran Alex Probyn to the role of Global President of its Property Tax business. With market leading practices in Canada, the U.K. and the U.S., Altus Group is one of the largest and fastest growing property tax advisors globally. Through this global role, Altus Group will strengthen its alignment of its national operations under a common global model to further support sustained profitable growth and pave the way for accelerated digital transformation.



Alex was previously President of U.K. Property Tax. In his new role, Alex will be responsible for leading and executing the global strategy, financial objectives and operating plans, including strengthening alignment of the property tax solutions and go-to-market model globally and formalizing its technology and data approach.