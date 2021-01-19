 

Veru Announces Nature Medicine Publication Demonstrating that Enobosarm, an Androgen Receptor Targeted Agent, Inhibits Hormone Receptor Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer that has Become Resistant to Estrogen Receptor Targeted Endocrine and CDK4/6 Inhibito

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 14:30  |  51   |   |   

--International Study Establishes the Role of Androgen Receptor as a Tumor Suppressor in ER+ Advanced Breast Cancer--

--Preclinical Studies Support Enobosarm’s Novel Mechanism of Action as an AR Activating Agent as a Potential Therapy in Patients with ER+ Metastatic Breast Cancer that have Become Resistant to Current Standard of Care Treatments--

--Veru Also Announces that the Enobosarm Phase 3 Registration ARTEST Study is on Track to Commence Next Quarter in Patients with Metastatic ER+ Breast Cancer that is Resistant to Estrogen Receptor Targeted Endocrine Therapy and CDK4/6 Inhibitors--

MIAMI, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate and breast cancer, today announced the online publication of an article in Nature Medicine, Volume 27, Issue 2, February, 2021, entitled: “The Androgen Receptor is a Tumor Suppressor in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Breast Cancer” (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-01168-7 or DOI # 10.1038/s41591-020-01168-7) by an international team headed by Drs. Theresa Hickey and Wayne Tilley at the University of Adelaide in collaboration with scientists at the Garvan Institute of Medical Research in Australia.

In the Nature Medicine publication, Dr. Hickey and colleagues provide scientific evidence supporting a new discovery in breast cancer demonstrating that the androgen receptor acts like a tumor suppressor. Using human cell line and patient derived breast cancer models, they demonstrate that androgen receptor activation by androgens and enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor agonist, had potent antitumor activity in all ER positive breast cancer preclinical models tested including those that have become resistant to estrogen receptor targeted endocrine therapy as well as CDK 4/6 inhibitors, which are standard of care treatments for advanced, ER+ breast cancer. Further, enobosarm, by activating the androgen receptor, has demonstrated antitumor activity in both estrogen receptor targeted endocrine therapy resistant and CDK4/6 inhibitor resistant metastatic human breast cancer models. In contrast, androgen receptor inhibitors, like enzalutamide, had no effect. This study clears up the confusion in the scientific field regarding the role that the androgen receptor is playing in ER+ breast cancer.

Seite 1 von 6
Veru Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Veru Announces Nature Medicine Publication Demonstrating that Enobosarm, an Androgen Receptor Targeted Agent, Inhibits Hormone Receptor Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer that has Become Resistant to Estrogen Receptor Targeted Endocrine and CDK4/6 Inhibito -International Study Establishes the Role of Androgen Receptor as a Tumor Suppressor in ER+ Advanced Breast Cancer- -Preclinical Studies Support Enobosarm’s Novel Mechanism of Action as an AR Activating Agent as a Potential Therapy in Patients with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
AXESS Awards Gilat Multi-Million Dollars to Expand Cellular Coverage for Two Key Mobile Operators ...
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products
Plug Power Welcomes Ole Hoefelmann as General Manager of Electrolyzer Business
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Veru to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Conference on January 11th, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
8
Veru Inc. - Entwicklung neuartiger Medikamente zur Behandlung von Prostatakrebs und Brustkrebs