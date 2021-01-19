Alpha Lithium Receives Drilling License for Phase Two of Drilling at Tolillar Lithium Project in Argentina

The drilling licenses replaced the previous licenses that had expired and could not be renewed during government COVID shutdowns. These licenses allow the company to initiate Phase Two of the Company’s three-phase drilling program (see press release January 12, 2021 ) for a complete summary of the three-phase drilling program) and drill at least two deeper wells on the eastern and southern portions of the salar.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF) (Frankfurt: 2P62) (“ Alpha ” or the “ Company ”), sole owner of one of the last large, undeveloped salars in Argentina’s Lithium Triangle, is pleased to announce that it has received approval and drilling licenses for Phase Two of its three-phase drilling program on Alpha’s 100% owned, 27,500-hectare Tolillar Salar.

Drilling of Phase Two is expected to commence immediately after Phase One is complete, in the coming weeks.

The Company started drilling its six-well, three-phase drilling program at the start of December (see press release December 1, 2020). All planned drilling operations on the first well are complete and the crew has now moved on to the second well in the program.

The Company’s 27,500-hectare Tolillar Salar is one of the largest untested salars in Argentina and is 100% owned by Alpha Lithium. Previous drilling and sampling of the salar has established the presence of lithium across the tremendous arial extent of the Tolillar Salar and the current drill program is an additional step towards the completion of a 43-101 Resource Estimate.

Alpha recently added a renowned group of lithium chemistry experts to its team (see press release November 18, 2020) for the purpose of examining and evaluating different Direct Lithium Extraction (“DLE”) techniques that have been shown to economically extract lithium at concentrations as low as 100 mg/L.

Brad Nichol, Chief Executive of Alpha, commented, “While the news of receiving our Phase Two drilling licenses was expected, it is still very exciting to be readying ourselves for drilling to greater depths and defining the extent of the Tolillar Salar. All wells in this drilling program are being drilled as production wells, not just core holes. Previous campaigns and tests have provided us with the evidence of lithium and confidence to drill producible wells so that our internal lithium chemistry experts can begin the sampling and testing of different DLE technologies on our exact brine. This will allow us to move very quickly into the production phase at the Tolillar Salar. To that end, we have made significant progress with several DLE technology companies and hope to have news of that progress in the future.”