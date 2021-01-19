 

Cerence Unveils Cerence Drive 2.0, the Fastest, Most Powerful and Intelligent AI Assistant Platform for Global Mobility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 15:30  |  92   |   |   

Cerence Drive now features deeper cloud connectivity alongside Cerence’s industry-leading embedded solutions to deliver a new level of performance, content and services

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today unveiled the next generation of Cerence Drive, the world’s leading technology and solutions portfolio for mobility. Following a complete re-architecture of Cerence’s core platform, Cerence Drive now features the best of the company’s embedded and cloud technologies in one unified, scalable software stack that serves as the foundation of Cerence Cloud Services, a suite of connected products that extend drivers’ digital lives into the car, and Cerence Mobility Platforms, the company’s strategic expansion into new areas of mobility.

“With unmatched integration of cloud and embedded technologies, our next-gen Cerence Drive portfolio is a revolution for automakers and mobility OEMs that delivers a stunningly fast, accurate, and smart experience to their drivers,” said Stefan Ortmanns, EVP & GM, Core Products, Cerence. “Cerence Drive is foundational to our growth, innovation roadmap, and expansion to new areas of mobility, and we’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone in its development and the benefits it will bring to our customers.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49f224fb-87db-4f70 ...

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/338832e2-efa9-4007 ...

Available to automakers and OEMs across mobility industries, Cerence Drive now delivers a harmonious integration of edge and cloud in an easy-to-deploy, singular AI stack. Key enhancements and innovations to Cerence Drive include:

  • Next-generation algorithms with optimized performance and unparalleled accuracy and speed – 75% more accurate and five times faster – resulting in a more intelligent, more intuitive conversational AI-powered experience than ever.
  • Enhanced cloud connectivity that enables continuous improvement, new content and services, and new customization opportunities through over-the-air updates, all with quick-turn deployment and shorter lead times.
  • Unmatched intelligence, with the ability to understand hybrid, multi-intent queries that combine edge and cloud execution (“Find me a sushi restaurant nearby that has free Wi-Fi and covered parking,” or “Navigate home and turn on the living room heat,” for example) as well as references to prior queries (for example, “Text John Smith: ‘I am stuck in traffic and will not make it for the meeting. Trying to call you now,’” followed by “Call him.”). In addition, Cerence Drive’s AI-powered reasoning module now leverages learned information and context to deliver important information to drivers, including traffic updates or introductions to useful features based on the driver’s usage of the automotive assistant.
  • A more human-like experience than ever through neural text-to-speech that delivers an incredibly natural speech output; advanced multi-modality and the next generation of gaze detection in Cerence Look; and optimized Just Talk technology, which lets both drivers and passengers start a conversation with the automotive assistant just as they would with a human: without needing to first press a button or explicitly say a wake-up word. Further, an enhanced Cerence Audio AI Suite enables parallel multi-seat concurrent interaction with multiple speakers.
  • Simplified architecture that enables unified tooling with Cerence Studio for deeper integration between all facets of the automotive assistant, as well as significantly faster development and deployment of new Cerence Drive Domains – Cerence Drive’s content and capabilities engine with 1,500 domain packages across 38 languages currently.
  • Enhanced personalization, authentication and security leveraging state-of-the-art voice biometrics.

To see Cerence Drive in action, check out this video. For more information about Cerence Drive, visit www.cerence.com/cerence-products/core-technologies. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Seite 1 von 2
Cerence Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cerence Unveils Cerence Drive 2.0, the Fastest, Most Powerful and Intelligent AI Assistant Platform for Global Mobility Cerence Drive now features deeper cloud connectivity alongside Cerence’s industry-leading embedded solutions to deliver a new level of performance, content and servicesBURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
AXESS Awards Gilat Multi-Million Dollars to Expand Cellular Coverage for Two Key Mobile Operators ...
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:30 Uhr
Cerence Introduces Cerence Mobility Platforms; Delivers Voice and AI Experiences to New Areas of Mobility
15:30 Uhr
Cerence Launches Cerence Cloud Services; Brings Drivers’ Digital Lives into Their Cars
14:00 Uhr
Cerence Advances Connected Mobility; Unveils New Products and Services that Bring Cloud- and AI-First Experiences to Global Transportation and Mobility
14.01.21
Cerence and Xevo to Deliver Cerence Pay’s Conversational AI-Powered, Contactless Payment Capabilities into Vehicles via the Xevo Market Platform
12.01.21
Cerence Introduces Cerence Look, Revolutionizing the Way Drivers Interact With the World Around Them
07.01.21
Cerence In Motion: Leader in Conversational AI for Mobility to Host Product Launch Event for New Technologies and Services
06.01.21
Cerence to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference
21.12.20
Cerence Receives Funding from Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy to Drive Innovation in Automotive Assistants for Autonomous Cars

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.08.20
3
Cerence Aktie - AI, Cloud, Spracherkennung etc für das Auto der Zukunft?