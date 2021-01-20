 

DGAP-Adhoc U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services publish negative NCD for Epi proColon

20-Jan-2021
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, January 19, 2021 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") announces that the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) have issued a negative reimbursement decision in connection with the National Coverage Determination (NCD) of Epi proColon, Epigenomics' blood test for colorectal cancer screening. The Company is currently evaluating options for an appeal, litigation and/or other alternatives to achieve Medicare coverage.
 

Contact:
Company
Epigenomics AG, Geneststrasse 5, 10829 Berlin
e-mail: contact@epigenomics.com

Investor Relations
IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Tel +49 221 9140 970, e-mail: ir@epigenomics.com


Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Epigenomics AG to be materially different from any expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 24345-0
Fax: +49 30 24345-555
E-mail: ir@epigenomics.com
Internet: www.epigenomics.com
ISIN: DE000A3H2184
WKN: A3H218
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
