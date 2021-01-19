 

CytomX Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CTMX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company with a vision of transforming lives with safer, more effective therapies, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $75.0 million of its common stock. In addition, CytomX expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $11.25 million of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the shares are to be offered by CytomX.

CytomX expects to use the net proceeds from this offering to further develop its proprietary Probody therapeutics pipeline and research. In particular, CytomX expects to use the net proceeds, together with existing cash resources, to fund: (i) the advancement and expansion of the clinical development program for CX-2009, including the ongoing Phase 2 study of CX-2009 as monotherapy and in combination with CX-072 in breast cancer; (ii) the advancement and expansion of the clinical development program for CX-2029, including the ongoing Phase 2 study of CX-2029 in four types of cancer; (iii) IND enabling studies for CX-2043 and CX-904, their IND submissions and Phase 1 clinical development; and (iv) further research and development activities related to our Probody platform, the tumor microenvironment, new drug candidates and translational sciences.   CytomX expects to use any remaining net proceeds from this offering for capital expenditures, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Cowen & Company, LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.

The securities are being offered pursuant to a registration statement that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 6, 2018, amended on February 6, 2019, and was declared effective on February 11, 2019. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC on January 19, 2021 and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may also be obtained for free from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by emailing at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Cowen & Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, via telephone: +1 (833) 297-2926, or via email: PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; and Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, or by telephone at 800-747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

