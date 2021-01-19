MANUTAN GROUP Q1 2020/2021 Turnover A dynamic growth sustained, over 7% compared to the 1st quarter of the previous year
Gonesse, January 19th 2021
MANUTAN GROUP
Q1 2020/2021 Turnover
A dynamic growth sustained, over 7% compared to the 1st quarter of the previous year:
|€ Millions
|31 December 2020
|31 December 2019
|Turnover
|212.1
|197.0
During Q1 2020/2021 fiscal year, the Manutan Group's business enjoyed a growth of +7.7% compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, including an exchange rate effect of -0.7% and a number of working days effect of +1.0% (+7.4% at constant exchange rates and number of working days, no scope effect). Turnover amounted to 212.1 million euros, compared to 197.0 million euros for the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.
In terms of its operational areas, the Group’s situation is diverse:
|€ Millions
|31 December 2020
|31 December 2019
|Enterprises
|159.8
|149.0
|South
|77.1
|71.7
|Centre
|38.9
|35.6
|Ouest
|28.2
|26.9
|North
|9.6
|9.0
|East
|6.0
|5.8
|Local Authorities
|52.3
|48,1
|South
|52.3
|48.1
|TOTAL
|212.1
|197.0
|At constant scope, exchange rates and number of working days
|
1st Quarter
|2nd Quarter
|3rd Quarter
|4th Quarter
|Exercise
|Enterprises
|7.5%
|7.5%
|South
|6.2%
|6.2%
|Centre
|8.7%
|8.7%
|Ouest
|9.8%
|9.8%
|North
|4.9%
|4.9%
|East
|8.4%
|8.4%
|Local Authorities
|7.0%
|7.0%
|South
|7.0%
|7.0%
|TOTAL
|7.4%
|7.4%
Thanks to its B2B e-commerce model, to the wideness of its product offering and to its operational agility, the group is continuing its dynamic growth. It is driven by all zones and divisions, all up compared with the first quarter of the previous year.
The Group continues to implement its development strategy and in particular the extension of its storage capacities and the deployment of the digital model, and will carry on actively seeking external growth targets.
*********************
About the Manutan Group
Manutan, a family-run group founded in 1966, is a European leader in BtoB e-commerce, specialising in the distribution of equipment for businesses and local authorities.
Offering one of the most extensive range of high-quality products and services in Europe, the Group satisfies all its customers' needs and delivers support and guidance in streamlining their indirect purchases.
With 26 subsidiaries across 17 European countries, the Group employs over 2,100 people and generated revenue of €780 million in 2019/20. Manutan France and IronmongeryDirect received the Best Workplaces distinction in 2020.
Manutan International is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B - ISIN: FR0000032302-MAN.
Next publication : Q2 2020/2021 Turnover :
scheduled for April 15th, 2021 (after market closure)
