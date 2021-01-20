Bureau Veritas further expands cybersecurity offer by joining forces with Secura

Bureau Veritas , a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Secura B.V. (starting with a majority stake), an independent service company specializing in cybersecurity services. Secura will be a cornerstone in the cybersecurity strategy of Bureau Veritas.

Rising demand in digital security and new regulations drive a growing need for conformity assessments. As a result, Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) services for cybersecurity are an emerging market with substantial expected growth and significant momentum. In this promising new conformity market, Secura is a recognized cybersecurity player with a strong orientation toward TIC activities.

Established in 2000 in the Netherlands, Secura has 100 employees located in two technological centers in Eindhoven and Amsterdam. The company posted 2020 revenues slightly below €10 million.

With solid expertise and capabilities, Secura takes a holistic security approach in identifying and assessing cybersecurity risks according to standards, frameworks and certification programs. Secura’s mission is: “providing insight into your security.”

“Cybersecurity risks are growing for companies and individuals alike,” says Didier Michaud-Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas. “Personal and professional data and system protection have become a crucial challenge surrounding security, safety, and even business sustainability. This strategic alliance supports Bureau Veritas’ fast-paced development in the conformity assessment of non-physical assets. As we anticipate an acceleration of the current momentum of the cybersecurity TIC market in the coming years, Secura’s expertise will further reinforce our global offering addressing key geographies and industries. On behalf of the Bureau Veritas Executive Committee, I want to warmly welcome the Secura team.”