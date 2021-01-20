 

Bureau Veritas further expands cybersecurity offer by joining forces with Secura

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 08:00  |  69   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – January 20, 2021

Bureau Veritas further expands cybersecurity offer by joining forces with Secura

By taking a majority stake in cybersecurity specialist Secura, Bureau Veritas adds best-in-class expertise to its cybersecurity conformity assessment services

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Secura B.V. (starting with a majority stake), an independent service company specializing in cybersecurity services. Secura will be a cornerstone in the cybersecurity strategy of Bureau Veritas.

Rising demand in digital security and new regulations drive a growing need for conformity assessments. As a result, Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) services for cybersecurity are an emerging market with substantial expected growth and significant momentum. In this promising new conformity market, Secura is a recognized cybersecurity player with a strong orientation toward TIC activities.

Established in 2000 in the Netherlands, Secura has 100 employees located in two technological centers in Eindhoven and Amsterdam. The company posted 2020 revenues slightly below €10 million.

With solid expertise and capabilities, Secura takes a holistic security approach in identifying and assessing cybersecurity risks according to standards, frameworks and certification programs. Secura’s mission is: “providing insight into your security.”

“Cybersecurity risks are growing for companies and individuals alike,” says Didier Michaud-Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas. “Personal and professional data and system protection have become a crucial challenge surrounding security, safety, and even business sustainability. This strategic alliance supports Bureau Veritas’ fast-paced development in the conformity assessment of non-physical assets. As we anticipate an acceleration of the current momentum of the cybersecurity TIC market in the coming years, Secura’s expertise will further reinforce our global offering addressing key geographies and industries. On behalf of the Bureau Veritas Executive Committee, I want to warmly welcome the Secura team.”

Seite 1 von 3
Bureau Veritas Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bureau Veritas further expands cybersecurity offer by joining forces with Secura PRESS RELEASE Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – January 20, 2021 Bureau Veritas further expands cybersecurity offer by joining forces with Secura By taking a majority stake in cybersecurity specialist Secura, Bureau Veritas adds …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products
POET Technologies Opens Product Design and Development Center in Shenzhen, China
Sharc Energy Reaches Landmark Deal to Power North America’s Largest District Energy Wastewater ...
Plug Power Welcomes Ole Hoefelmann as General Manager of Electrolyzer Business
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
AXESS Awards Gilat Multi-Million Dollars to Expand Cellular Coverage for Two Key Mobile Operators ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
BUREAU VERITAS: Number of shares and voting rights as of December, 31 2020
07.01.21
Verlässlichkeit und Compliance der COVID-19-Impfstoff-Logistikkette
06.01.21
Bureau Veritas and OPTEL partner together to launch V-TRACE, a complete and assured traceability solution for COVID-19 vaccines along the whole supply chain