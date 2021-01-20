 

Orion publishes Financial Statement Release for 2020 on Tuesday 9 February 2021

ORION CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 20 JANUARY 2021 at 11.00 EET             
         

Orion publishes Financial Statement Release for 2020 on Tuesday 9 February 2021

Orion will publish its Financial Statement Release for 2020 on Tuesday, 9 February 2021 approximately at 12.00 noon EET. The release and related presentation material will be available on the company’s website at www.orion.fi/en/investors after publishing.

Webcast and conference call

A webcast and a conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held on Tuesday, 9 February 2021 at 13.30 EET. The event will be held only online and by conference call.

A link to the live webcast will be available on Orion's website at www.orion.fi/en/investors. A recording of the event will be available on the website later the same day.

To participate the conference call, please dial:

Finland: +358 9 817 103 10
Sweden: +46 8 566 426 51
UK: +44 333 300 0804
USA:  +1 631 913 1422

PIN: 46768214#

Silent period

The silent period preceding the publication is ongoing and continues until the disclosure.

                                                                                                                                   
Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology, Finnish heritage rare diseases and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication under Easyhaler device portfolio. Orion's net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 1,051 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



18.01.21
Orion Animal Health and Vetoquinol expand collaboration – Vetoquinol to distribute Orion’s Clevor in the USA and Orion to distribute Drontal and Profender products in Finland, Hungary and Romania
12.01.21
Recommendation by the Nomination Committee concerning the Board of Directors to be elected by the 2021 AGM of Orion Corporation