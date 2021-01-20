 

EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
20.01.2021, 12:15  |  50   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: GAZIT GAIA Limited, a private limited company incorporated in Jersey
(legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Chaim Katzman
function: Chairman of the supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 18.01.2021; UTC+01:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro


price volume
2.69 100525

total volume: 100525
total price: 270412.25
average price: 2.69


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4816658
OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Atrium European Real Estate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) - Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - personal data: responsible party: name: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Positives Signal für den Klimaschutz: 40 Prozent Wachstum bei Wärmepumpen (FOTO)
Stadtwerke München beauftragen PSI mit der Lieferung eines Depot-Management-Systems für ...
MONTANA AEROSPACE: Industrielle Spitzenleistung und Innovation führen trotz Covid-Krise zu nachhaltigem Erfolg
LeasePlan analysiert Vermarktung von Leasingrückläufern: Die Top 5 der Gebrauchtwagenverkäufe in 2020 (FOTO)
Homeoffice-Pflicht im Verordnungswege und FFP2-Maskenpflicht in der Produktion völlig ...
5G-Sensorik zur Kollisionskontrolle schützt Werkzeugmaschinen und Bauteile
Deutsche Modeindustrie: Das Wasser steht Herstellern bis zum Hals
Anywhere365® is among the First Global Certified Microsoft Teams Connected Contact Centers
Rasanter Flaschenbierzuwachs bei Veltins kann historischen Fassbierverlust abfedern (FOTO)
Lassen Sie noch heute Ihrer Kreativität freien Lauf mit FlipaClip auf AppGallery
Titel
"Volkswagen lügt schon wieder" - so sieht der neue Pfusch des Autobauers beim ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / $7m Raised to fund Lithium Exploration - ATTACHMENT
WAZ: Georg Haub zieht Antrag auf Todeserklärung für Bruder Karl-Erivan Haub zurück
Steigenberger investiert in China (FOTO)
NABU: Nord Stream 2 - unnötige Energie-Infrastruktur und klimapolitisch gefährlich / ...(1) 
Kurzarbeit: Achtung vor Steuernachzahlung (FOTO)
Durchbruch im Kampf gegen Corona / Luftreiniger, der Coronaviren effektiv eliminiert, kann ...
Jetzt erst recht! Krisensichere Investition in Gold
Josip Heit: G999 Blockchain - Gold Standard Group pianifica l'IPO nel 2021
Abgasskandal: Ex-Audi-Chef Stadler sagt vor Gericht aus: Tarnen und Täuschen war lange Teil einer ...
Titel
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Stefan Weingarten: Corona-Regelungen in Bayern sind eine Farce!
Studie: Geplante Pflegereform könnte die Zahl der Sozialhilfeempfänger um ein Drittel senken
Motorradversicherung jetzt wechseln: Preise steigen bereits (FOTO)
Ripple ist erledigt / Kommentar zu Kryptowährungen von Björn Godenrath
Berufsbildung schafft Chancen: KfW unterstützt syrische Flüchtlingskinder und heimische Bevölkerung in aufnehmenden ...
"Volkswagen lügt schon wieder" - so sieht der neue Pfusch des Autobauers beim ...
Plansecur empfiehlt Soli-Ersparnis für Altersvorsorge zu verwenden / Johannes Sczepan: "Wer keine private Vorsorge trifft, wird im Alter alt aussehen."
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / $7m Raised to fund Lithium Exploration - ATTACHMENT
WAZ: Georg Haub zieht Antrag auf Todeserklärung für Bruder Karl-Erivan Haub zurück
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:59 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
19.01.21
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
19.01.21
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
19.01.21
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
19.01.21
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
19.01.21
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
18.01.21
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
18.01.21
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
14.01.21
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
14.01.21
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
4
Atrium hohe dividendenrendite