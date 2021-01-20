 

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (GWHP-OTC) to Announce that the Antibody Test Kits Offered by Global Can Detect the Mutated COVID-19 Strain

globenewswire
20.01.2021   

Global's Antibody Test Can Detect the New CoViD 19 SARS 2 Strain

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Charles Strongo, CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (GWHP-OTC), comments on https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-death-toll-united-states-expected-5 ... regarding the potential of 500,000 deaths by mid-February, as stated by the incoming director of the Centers for Disease Control. Mr. Strongo states that “the statement about the death toll reaching 500,000 is staggering, and it is our responsibility to be tested and to follow the rules of the CDC. We must keep testing, wearing masks and following the rules of social distancing, as directed by the CDC.  We can defeat this virus. We must not take it lightly. It has killed thousands.”

The market is growing because of the outbreak of the coronavirus (SARS CoV-2) pandemic, which has increased the demand for rapid testing across the world. As the number of people suffering from the viral infection increases, the demand for rapid testing, which allows detecting the virus quickly, is growing. The adoption of a population-wide testing approach, which includes household, individual testing, is one of the trends influencing the demand for covid-19 diagnostics kits. The shift from symptomatic testing to mass testing in developed countries is another major factor affecting the market.

Global WholeHealth Partners recognizes that there is a crucial need for faster testing and faster results when it comes to fighting the COVID. Global WholeHealth Partners knows that the quicker the test results can be reviewed by a Front-Line Healthcare Worker, the quicker we can stop the spread of this disease.

With results in minutes versus hours or days with other diagnostic kits, the more lives that can be saved with the only FDA authorized COVID-19 POC serology Point of Care Test. With the new fingerstick test, healthcare providers can prick a patient’s finger and get results in minutes without having to wait for venous blood. Global WholeHealth Partners will be able to distribute these tests to more urgent cares, hospitals, and – to help curb the spread of CoViD19 SARS2.

As a third surge of the coronavirus threatens much of the United States, public health experts across the country say there still aren’t enough tests available to keep the virus under control. 

About 30 million Covid-19 tests are given every month, according to estimates from The Atlantic magazine’s Covid Tracking Project. But studies have found that the U.S. would need millions more —193 million a month, according to one report — to be effective.

