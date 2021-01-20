 

Tiziana Life Sciences to Participate in a Fireside Chat at B. Riley Virtual Oncology Investor Conference on 21 January 2021 at 3 pm ET/8 pm GMT

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / AIM: TILS) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases, today announced its CEO and CSO, Dr. Kunwar Shailubhai, will participate in a fireside chat via a video link on Thursday 21 January 2021 at 3 pm ET / 8 pm GMT to provide updates on the Company.

Date: Thursday 21 January 2021
Time: 3 pm U.S. Eastern / 8 pm GMT
Webcast: https://b-riley-oncology-investor-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/s ...

About Tiziana Life Sciences
Tiziana Life Sciences plc is a UK biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat human disease in oncology and immunology. In addition to Milciclib, the Company is also developing Foralumab for liver diseases. Foralumab is the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody in clinical development in the world. This Phase 2 compound has potential application in a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes (T1D), Crohn's disease, psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, where modulation of a T-cell response is desirable. The company is accelerating development of anti-Interleukin 6 receptor (IL6R) mAb, a fully human monoclonal antibody for treatment of IL6-induced inflammation, especially for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

   
For further enquiries:  
   
United Kingdom Investors:  
Tiziana Life Sciences plc
Gabriele Cerrone, Chairman and Founder
 +44 (0)20 7495 2379
   
United States Investors:  
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies Inc. 		Office 1 800 RED CHIP (733 2447)
Cell 407-491-4498 (USA)
dave@redchip.com

 

 


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
Tiziana Life Sciences plc ("Tiziana" or the "Company") - AIM Delisting and Admission to the Standard Listing Segment of Main Market
13.01.21
Tiziana announces appointment of Dr Neil Graham MBBS, MD, MPH as Chief Medical Officer
11.01.21
Tiziana Life Sciences to participate at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 2021
11.01.21
Tiziana Life Sciences to Present at Biotech Showcase Digital 2021
04.01.21
Tiziana Life Sciences plc ("Tiziana" or the "Company") - Tiziana announces completion of the clinical trial with nasally administered Foralumab, its proprietary fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Brazil