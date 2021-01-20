 

Evolving Gold announces Velisek as Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Gold Corp. (CSE: EVG) (FSE: EV71) (OTCB: EVOGF) (the “Company” or “EVG”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Velisek as a director of the Company.

Mr. Velisek has been involved in the capital markets for over 25 years. He has been a licensed trader of equities, options and futures, as well as Investment Adviser. He has also held roles in investor relations as well as providing consulting services to public companies. Currently, Mr. Velisek is a director of Trillium Gold Mines Inc., Datinvest International Ltd. and Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. He has previous acted as director of Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc., Amador Gold Corp., Novo Resources Corp., Finore Mining Inc. and Delon Resources Corp. Mr. Velisek is currently employed with Baron Global Financial Canada Ltd.

The board continues to actively review opportunities to advance the Company. Further announcements will be made as and when appropriate.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

EVOLVING GOLD CORP.

“Charles Jenkins”

Director and Acting CEO

info@evolvinggold.com

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Evolving Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



